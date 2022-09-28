Liverpool handed massive injury boost as key player prepares to return to squad for Brighton clash: Reports

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate could reportedly return to the squad to face Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend (October 1) following a lengthy injury issue.

The 23-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Reds this term due to a knee injury he picked up during their final pre-season friendly against Strasbourg.

Konate has missed nearly two months of action. However, RMC Sport claim that he could return for the clash against the Seagulls on Saturday, 1 October at Anfield.

The French outlet reports:

"He has just received the green light from Liverpool medical staff for a possible return to the squad next weekend against Brighton."

Konate had been training with the squad before the international break. However, a three-week break for the Reds has allowed the Frenchman to return to fitness.

Jurgen Klopp will be pleased to see the imposing centre-half back to full fitness, with his side struggling to keep clean sheets so far this season.

Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips have all partnered Virgil van Dijk in their nine games in all competitions. They have only kept the opposition at bay twice.

Konate became the first-choice centre-back last season following his move from RB Leipzig. He even started in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid, which they eventually lost 1-0.

Konate played 29 matches last season in all competitions.

Liverpool's slow start to the season has not been helped by the relentless injury issues the squad have suffered so far.

Pundit believes Ibrahima Konate's injury return will provide huge boost for Liverpool

The Merseyside club have won just two of their opening six Premier League games this term. They also suffered a humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat to Napoli.

However, Gabby Agonlahor believes the returning French international will be a huge boost for Klopp. The former Aston Villa forward was asked if Konate's return will have an impact at Anfield, to which he told Football Insider:

“100 per cent. I do like [Joel] Matip but I just think Konate is such a strong, quick, aggressive defender who can also play. He will help Trent on that side as well, help cover him. You saw that in games last season when Konate played."

He added:

"He’s a big presence and a threat from set pieces as well. He’s a massive player to get back in that defence. There is no striker out there who wants to play against Konate.”

Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League table.

