Liverpool identify 2 priority targets to strengthen squad during 2023 summer transfer window: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked Borussia Dortmund prodigy Jude Bellingham and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Nunes as two of their priority targets for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Bellingham, 19, has emerged as one of the best midfield talents in the world over the past season, attracting interest from a host of European heavyweights. Since arriving from Birmingham City for £25 million in 2020, he has registered 19 goals and 21 assists in 112 games for BVB.

Nunes, on the other hand, has been a key starter for Julen Lopetegui's side since arriving from Sporting CP for £40 million earlier this summer. The 24-year-old box-to-box operator has featured in 1400 first-team minutes, spread across 20 overall appearances for his current side.

Liverpool have been following him for months, even before Wolves move. Wolves coach Jules Lopetegui on links for Matheus Nunes and Liverpool: “We can say that Matheus is our player, he’s Wolves player and he’s so happy to be here”. 🟠 #WWFC Liverpool have been following him for months, even before Wolves move. Wolves coach Jules Lopetegui on links for Matheus Nunes and Liverpool: “We can say that Matheus is our player, he’s Wolves player and he’s so happy to be here”. 🟠 #WWFCLiverpool have been following him for months, even before Wolves move. https://t.co/8DgUfiAl22

According to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, Liverpool are prepared to launch moves for Bellingham and Nunes ahead of the 2023-24 term.

With James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expected to depart on free transfers in June, the Reds are planning a complete midfield overhaul. Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are also in their thirties, while Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are still considered inexperienced enough to be handed regular first-team minutes.

However, the Anfield outfit have to dig deep into its coffers to land both of its midfield targets. While Bellingham is valued at over £130 million, Nunes is believed to be available for a fee in the region of £44 million.

During the ongoing winter transfer window, Liverpool have added just one player to their injury-plagued squad. The club roped in Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million earlier this month.

Here's why Interests to sign Dortmund's Jude Bellingham are pouring in from all over Europe 🫗Here's why Interests to sign Dortmund's Jude Bellingham are pouring in from all over Europe 🫗Here's why 👇 https://t.co/PsYuuj6ZVF

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp comments on upcoming changes to his squad

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shed light on his squad's underperforming stars. He elaborated:

"I think everyone should be loyal, but I am not too loyal. The problem is too complex. You have a good player who did a lot of good stuff and then you think: 'That's it for him now.' If you can, then go out and bring in another player to replace him. Then it makes sense to say: 'It was a great time, see you later.' If you can't bring anybody in, then you can't take anyone out, that's the situation."

Confirming multiple signings in the future, Klopp continued:

"When I left Dortmund, I said: 'Something has to change here.' It was a different situation but in a way, it's similar – either I go or a lot of other things change. As far as I know, I won't go. So, that means there's a point where we have to change stuff. And we will see that. But it's something for the future, like in the summer."

