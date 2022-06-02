Liverpool identify 25-year-old forward as Sadio Mane's replacement: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified 25-year-old Martin Terrier as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane.

The Reds fans have had a disappointing few days after they failed to win the quadruple. On-field setbacks were followed by the news that Sadio Mane intends to leave Merseyside in the summer. Regardless, Liverpool appear to be moving quickly and have already reportedly identified a replacement.

Martin Terrier has scored 21 goals and made five assists in all competitions for Rennes this season and can play in a variety of positions across midfield and attack. The French international is a product of Lille’s youth academy and played for two seasons with Lyon. He was signed by Rennes for around €12 million and enjoyed a breakout season this time.

Liverpool have recently signed Luis Diaz but will need to bolster their attack if they are to keep up with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who have reportedly already agreed a move for a certain Erling Haaland.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.



FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summerHe’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer 🚨🔴 #LFC He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. https://t.co/hr6R5NmuZ0

What's next for Liverpool’s Sadio Mane?

Mane has 120 goals and 38 assists for Liverpool in 268 appearances across all competitions. He has cemented his place as one of the best African players to play in England and has won every possible title with Liverpool since joining from Southampton back in 2016.

After a mixed last season, Mane returned to prime goalscoring form this term and contributed 18 goals across all competitions for Liverpool.

The Reds have the Senegalese under contract until June 2023 and were reportedly in negotiations to agree an extension. However, the 30-year old has decided to leave Liverpool and wants a new challenge next season. Bayern Munich are understood to be the closest to agreeing a deal, although other big European clubs are also bound to be interested.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Sadio Mane has agreed a three year contract with Bayern Munich. PSG and Barcelona were also interested. He has spoken directly to Julian Nagelsmann. Now up to clubs to agree a fee. Liverpool and Bayern Munich began official talks yesterday. Sadio Mane has agreed a three year contract with Bayern Munich. PSG and Barcelona were also interested. He has spoken directly to Julian Nagelsmann. Now up to clubs to agree a fee. Liverpool and Bayern Munich began official talks yesterday.

Liverpool know that they run the risk of losing the player for free next summer if they do not act and find a buyer in the coming window. At 30, the winger still has a lot to offer and he will be a valuable addition to any team looking to win trophies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far