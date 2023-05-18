Liverpool identify Premier League midfielder as ideal Jude Bellingham alternative: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham, who is close to completing a summer move to Real Madrid.

The Reds were considered one of the favorites to snap up Bellingham ahead of Real Madrid. However, they opted to cool their interest in the 19-year-old due to his asking price of over £100 million, as per The Times.

According to GOAL, Liverpool have shortlisted Ramsey as they continue to search for a Bellingham alternative ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the Englishman.

Ramsey, who has a deal at Villa Park until June 2027, could prove to be a fine addition to Liverpool's ranks due to his versatility and physicality. However, Aston Villa are unwilling to part ways with their academy graduate.

Should Ramsey join the Anfield outfit in the future, he would provide competition to Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones. The 21-year-old could also emerge as an emergency squad option for both the flanks.

So far this season, Ramsey has registered five goals and six assists in 36 overall matches for Aston Villa.

John Barnes urges Liverpool to sign 21-year-old defender this summer

Speaking to Soccer News, Liverpool legend John Barnes urged his former club to launch a move for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber in the upcoming summer transfer window. He elaborated:

"Of course, I know that he played together with Van Dijk in their national team and according to the latest rumours, Van Dijk has told him that he has to come to Anfield. He is a good player and would therefore be a good asset."

Stating that the Reds are in need of a defensive backup for Virgil van Dijk, Barnes continued:

"Virgil is already over 30 and he will not stay with the club forever. So in the long term, it's not just about coming to the Reds to form a duo with Van Dijk. Liverpool also just need to look for a new defender for the future. And in that respect, Jurrien Timber would of course be a fantastic option if we manage to capture him this summer."

Timber, 21, has established himself as a regular starter at the Johan Cruyff Arena since his professional debut in 2020. He has scored six goals and laid out four assists in 119 appearances across all competitions for his current club.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Ajax are willing to offload Timber for £44 million.

