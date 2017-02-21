Transfer Rumour: Liverpool in talks to sign Mario Gotze

The German international has struggled for game time this season and is looking for a move away from Germany.

Gotze has been struggling for game time this season

What’s the story?

After being linked with a move to Anfield for most of last year, Mario Gotze ended up signing for his former club Borussia Dortmund in July. But according to The Mirror, the 24-year-old is once again being eyed by Jurgen Klopp as he looks to make a summer move for the German playmaker.

The German international is currently in his second spell with Dortmund after leaving the club to join arch rivals, Bayern Munich in 2013. Dortmund had to shell out £20m in the summer for the services of the attacking midfielder and will be looking to make back most of that amount from Liverpool.

In case you didn’t know...

Gotze started his career with Dortmund under Klopp and developed into a world class player in his four-year stint at Signul Iduna Park. Due to his desire to play under Pep Guardiola, though, the German made the switch to Bayern Munich in a deal worth £37 million in 2013.

Despite his big-money transfer to the Allianz Arena, the 24-year-old failed to live up to the expectations the club had for him and returned to Dortmund last summer. In spite of not featuring as much as he would have liked to, Gotze amassed seven titles in his three-year spell at the Allianz Arena.

The heart of the matter

Having found success under Klopp previously, Gotze can look to revive his declining career with a move to Liverpool in the summer. The 24-year-old’s versatility will allow Klopp to deploy the German on both wings as well as in the false nine position.

His playmaking abilities, combined with the speed and technique he possesses, make him a perfect fit for Klopp’s squad

What’s next?

A move to the Merseyside could help the attacking midfielder revive his career and form a strong alliance with Liverpool and his former manager Klopp. Dortmund will demand at least £20m for the German, but that shouldn't put off the Reds in the least.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Gotze has gone from scoring the winning goal for Germany in the World Cup to warming the bench for Dortmund. His potential is enormous and can be put to good use by Klopp. Working with a manager that knows your ability is always useful and the German should look to make the move to Anfield to try and regain some of the form he showed during his first stint at Dortmund.