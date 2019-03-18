Liverpool initiate contact with Benfica over defender, Reds could loan out youngster to League One club and more Liverpool transfer news: March 18, 2019

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Hello and welcome to the Liverpool news and rumors of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Reds!

Liverpool initiate contact with Benfica over defender

Liverpool have opened talks with Benfica over a possible summer move for Francisco Reis Ferreira, it has been claimed.

The young centre-back has become a vital member of the Benfica team since making his senior debut for the club last month.

Ferro, who signed a new deal with the Benfica at the end of February, is contracted with the club until 2023.

Although Liverpool have initiated contact with Benfica regarding a possible summer transfer, it is believed that the Portuguese giants have rebuffed the Reds’ approach.

However, Liverpool could still sign Ferro in the summer if they trigger his €100 million release clause, which will make him the Premier League club's record signing.

Liverpool transfer news: Talks begin over world-record Francisco Reis Ferreira move | Metro News https://t.co/Yww5lSfNJJ — Eric The Red (@millerman14) March 18, 2019

Liverpool could loan out starlet to League One outfit

Liverpool starlet Adam Lewis is set to be loaned out next season, with Fleetwood Town interested in snapping him up.

The left-back, who is yet to make his first-team debut for Liverpool, have been in great form for the Reds’ Under-23 team in the present campaign.

Besides helping his side’s defence, the 19-year-old has also registered four assists in 18 Premier League 2 games, while scoring once and setting up three more in 7 UEFA Youth League appearances this season.

Liverpool want to loan Lewis out in the upcoming summer transfer window so that he can experience some first-team action, and Fleetwood Town have been mooted as a possible destination.

The League One outfit, managed by former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton, are currently 10th in the league table.

LIVERPOOL. Young left back Adam Lewis likely to go on loan next season for games. Good un. Joey Barton at FLEETWOOD on the look out. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 17, 2019

Liverpool target hints at Benfica stay

Liverpool target Joao Felix has hinted that he could remain at Benfica next season.

The young forward has attracted interested from several top European clubs, following his impressive displays in the current campaign.

Felix has thus far scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

Liverpool have already seen their £61 million offer rebuffed by Benfica, who want £100 million for the 19-year-old.

Apart from the Reds, Felix is also on the radar of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

When asked how he feels about these links, the youngster responded by claiming that he is happy at Benfica.

“My dream has always been to play for the big teams and in the big competitions”, he told Spanish daily Marca.

“But I’m here and I’m very happy with Benfica, which, like those teams, is also a big one in Europe.”

Joao Felix responds to Manchester United and Chelsea transfer interest https://t.co/ah44JuB7TA pic.twitter.com/T8UzDwWd6Q — Cleansheet (@Cleansheet) March 17, 2019

