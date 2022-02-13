Liverpool keeping an eye on Aston Villa midfielder 'highly rated by Klopp' - Reports 

According to a recent report in Fichajes, Liverpool are keeping an eye on Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey as a potential signing in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The report further states that Jurgen Klopp wants to rebuild Liverpool in the summer and rates young Jacob Ramsey 'very highly'.

Charles Watts @charles_watts Yep, Jacob Ramsey really does look a bit special doesn’t he? Yep, Jacob Ramsey really does look a bit special doesn’t he?

Liverpool are currently well stocked in the midfield department. Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott are just some of the senior options available for Jurgen Klopp.

However, with Jordan Henderson and James Milner on the wrong side of 30, and the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sometimes inconsistent with their performances, Klopp could look to rejig his midfield in the summer.

Ramsey has been in fine form for Aston Villa and has already scored 5 goals for them in the Premier League this season. Full of running and skilled on the ball, the 20-year-old midfielder could draw the attention of plenty of top sides in the summer.

Speaking about Ramsey at a recent press conference, Villa manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard urged the youngster to be 'humble and respectful':

"He seems very calm and level-headed. It’s important the people in his people in his private life help to keep him humble and grounded.

"He needs to make the right decisions and remain professional. To stay that consistent at the top level when all eyes are on you and people are talking about you, it’s important to stay humble, respectful and focus on your career."

Liverpool have some important decisions to make in the summer transfer window

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino's contract siuations need to be sorted out by Liverpool

Liverpool have some crucial decisions to make in the coming months. The contracts of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are yet to be renewed.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout Four goals and one assist in his last six Premier League games.



Jacob Ramsey.



Beginning of an extremely interesting career. Four goals and one assist in his last six Premier League games.Jacob Ramsey.Beginning of an extremely interesting career. https://t.co/OGUes70yan

Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho is also expected to make a move to Anfield after the Reds failed to get the deal across the line on deadline day.

With Liverpool now being linked to the likes of Jacob Ramsey, it looks like Klopp is ready to invest in youth and build a side for the future. It could be a huge summer of change and transition for the German manager in the upcoming transfer window.

Edited by Ashwin