Liverpool interested in signing €40 million-rated Real Madrid star this summer: Reports

Liverpool are keen to sign Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The 26-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Los Blancos side over the past few seasons. He scored 12 times and provided two assists in his 42 appearances across the most recent campaign.

However, the Spanish international was often omitted from the team's biggest encounters during the season. The likes of Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo were all ahead of Asensio in the pecking order.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Liverpool are keen to make the versatile playmaker a part of Jurgen Klopp's squad next season. The report also claims that the Merseyside outfit have informed Asensio's entourage of their intentions.

The report also claims that Real Madrid are willing to sell the player for €40 million, having oringially signed him from Espanyol for around €4 million in 2015 (as per Transfermarkt).

Asensio, who has just one year left on his current deal, is keen to be an important player for a big team next season. Liverpool are looking for a replacement for Sadio Mane, who looks set to leave Anfield this summer.

The Spaniard is predominantly a right-winger, although he can also be used on the opposite flank as well in the number 10 role. That versatility will surely appeal to Klopp, as will Asensio's familiarity with the German boss' favoured 4-3-3 formation, having regularly played in that system at Madrid.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid want €40M for Marco Asensio, AC Milan can offer around €30M but are unable to match his €6M net salary demands. @Manu_Sainz | Real Madrid want €40M for Marco Asensio, AC Milan can offer around €30M but are unable to match his €6M net salary demands. @mirkocalemme #rmalive ✍️ 🚨| Real Madrid want €40M for Marco Asensio, AC Milan can offer around €30M but are unable to match his €6M net salary demands. @mirkocalemme @Manu_Sainz #rmalive ✍️🇪🇸

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio reveals there are "possibilities" over his future amid Liverpool links

While on international duty this month, the 26-year-old fuelled speculation over his future by claiming that he has a number of options this summer.

OptaJose @OptaJose than Marco Asensio in all competitions with Luis Enrique Martínez as manager (seven, as many as Jordi Alba). Confidence. 7 - No player has provided more assists for the Spain national teamthan Marco Asensio in all competitions with Luis Enrique Martínez as manager (seven, as many as Jordi Alba). Confidence. 7 - No player has provided more assists for the Spain national team 🇪🇸 than Marco Asensio in all competitions with Luis Enrique Martínez as manager (seven, as many as Jordi Alba). Confidence. https://t.co/yivIfD6ok6

Asensio will be keen for more first-team football to secure a spot for Spain ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year. Speaking to reporters, Asensio said (as per The Mail):

"I have one year left on my contract. Now, I am focused on the national team. When this is over, we will talk. We will see what I will do with my future. I think there are possibilities. There is also the option to stay and fulfil my contract year.

"Rumors are part of football, and more so at Real Madrid. High-level players are always associated with it. It's something we have to live with."

