Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign £44 million rated star - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal and several other clubs in the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk.

As per Calciomercato (via HITC), the Reds are chasing Mudryk's signature alongside the Gunners as well as Merseyside rivals Everton. HITC's report further added that Shakhtar value the talented youngster at around £44 million.

Murdyk has started the 2022-23 campaign brilliantly. The winger has scored twice and laid out two assists in two UEFA Champions League matches for Shakhtar. He also laid out seven assists and scored two goals in 11 Premier Liga matches last season.

Earlier this week, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano had stated that he expected Mudryk to be linked with "15 clubs" (as quoted by a separate HITC report) in the next three months.

Several clubs could look to prize him away from the Ukrainian side in the January transfer window, with Liverpool becoming the latest addition to that list.

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop #LFC

Who is Mykhaylo Mudryk? Here's a clip of the Liverpool-linked Ukrainian's superb goal v Ajax in a pre-season friendly Who is Mykhaylo Mudryk? Here's a clip of the Liverpool-linked Ukrainian's superb goal v Ajax in a pre-season friendly 🇺🇦 #LFC https://t.co/ifAIBEmMnO

Out of the three Premier League clubs mentioned above, Arsenal were notably the closest to signing Mudryk in the summer. As per The Sun, the 21-year-old had even agreed personal terms with the north London giants.

However, the move ultimately didn't come to fruition as the Gunners were put off by Shakhtar's asking price of more than £26 million. The same report further suggested that the Premier League outfit will try to sign Mudryk again in the near future.

It is worth noting that the youngster is currently contracted to Shakhtar until December 2026, having made his first-team debut in October 2018.

Liverpool and Arsenal have enjoyed contrasting starts to the season

Following some excellent business in the summer transfer window, Arsenal have begun the 2022-23 season in some style.

The Gunners are currently perched atop the Premier League table with six wins and a loss from seven matches. They are a point clear of Manchester City in second and Tottenham Hotspur in third. Mikel Arteta's side beat Brentford 3-0 away from home in their most recent league match.

Arsenal also picked up a 2-1 win over FC Zurich in their UEFA Europa League opener.

Liverpool, meanwhile, began their Premier League campaign with two draws and a loss before smashing AFC Bournemouth 9-0. However, the Reds have been largely underwhelming and are currently eighth in the league table, nine points behind Arsenal, with a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp's side also got off to a poor start in the Champions League and were thrashed 4-1 by Napoli away from home. However, Liverpool collected their first points in Europe this season with a 2-1 win against Ajax at Anfield in their most recent fixture.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far