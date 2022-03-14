Liverpool join Manchester United and Arsenal in hunt for LaLiga forward - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, who is also on Manchester United and Arsenal's radar.

The Sweden international was linked with the Gunners in the January transfer window but the move didn't materialize. United are also reportedly interested in Isak as they attempt to find a replacement for their aging strikers.

Now according to the Sunday Mirror (via The Boot Room), the Merseysiders have joined the race as well.

Isak joined Real Sociedad in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund. Since then, he has scored 41 goals and made eight assists in 121 appearances for the club. He scored 17 goals in 34 matches last season in La Liga. However, he has scored just four goals in 23 appearances in the league so far this season.

The striker also made two assists in four games in Sweden's run at Euro 2020. They lost to Ukraine in the Round of 16.

His contract with the Spanish club expires after three years but Sociedad are reportedly open to selling him for £60 million. Isak wants to join a club that can offer Champions League football. Currently, only Liverpool can do that among the three interested English clubs.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal's need for a striker this summer

Arsenal let go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer to Barcelona in January. The Gabonese had fallen out with manager Mikel Arteta due to the striker's disciplinary breaches.

The Gunners now have Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as their two strikers. Both players' contracts expire in the summer and they are unlikely to sign a new one.

Hence, the north London outfit are keen to sign a striker. Arsenal have also been linked with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jonathan David.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Arsenal are watching closely the developments of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alexander Isak, Jonathan David, Darwin Núñez and Armando Broja. Reports, @standardsport Arsenal are watching closely the developments of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alexander Isak, Jonathan David, Darwin Núñez and Armando Broja. Reports, @standardsport.

Manchester United, as aforementioned, are trying to replace their aging strikers. Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani have a combined age of 72. It is also unclear whether both players will stay at the club next season. United are also reportedly monitoring the likes of Erling Haaland and Moussa Dembele.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are dealing with a complicated situation with their current players. Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane's contracts expire in 2023. Salah reportedly recently rejected a new contract offer. Firmino is also reported to be looking for a summer move.

Thus the Reds will need to sign an attacker if any of the three leave the club in the summer.

