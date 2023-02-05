Liverpool and Klopp nearing a crisis after humiliating defeat to Wolves

Jurgen Klopp is one of the nicest people you will ever meet on a normal day. A man full of smiles and energy, it’s why Liverpool fans adore him. However, the German manager can be very cocky when things are not going well, and currently, nothing seems to be working for him and his club.

He’s been very petulant at press conferences and even snobbish with journalists who dare to ask uncomfortable questions regarding Liverpool’s recent slump. Although Klopp’s frustration is understandable, the Reds’ decline doesn’t look like it will end any time soon after they were battered 3-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (February 4) in the Premier League.

Liverpool humiliated by Wolves

Klopp’s side is yet to win a Premier League game in 2023, while they’ve won just three of their last ten games across competitions. They were, therefore, not the overwhelming favourites going into the Wolves game.

Nonetheless, Liverpool were expected to get a result against Marco Silva's side, but they fluffed their lines again and ended up being humiliated at Molineux. The game was literally over after just 12 minutes when the hosts went 2-0 ahead, thanks to an own goal by Joel Matip and a net-busting finish from Craig Dawson.

The Reds couldn’t recover after the early setback and chased shadows for much of the game before they were put out of their misery by Ruben Neves’ 71st-minute strike.

This is the fourth time in the last six weeks that Liverpool have conceded at leat thrice in a game, having done so against Manchester City, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion. Their performance against Wolves was yet another disgraceful outing.

Reds nearing a crisis

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool FC - Premier League

Klopp is a man under pressure and although it doesn’t look like his job is on the line yet, Liverpool are gradually drifting into a crisis.

The Reds are 11 points behind the top four in the Premier League, and it is increasingly looking unlikely that they will claw their way back into contention for a Champions League spot.

There is also the problem of too many underperforming players, including Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and winter signing Cody Gakpo.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool FC - Premier League

Klopp is the best thing to have happened to Liverpool in the last decade, but he could lose the confidence of fans if things do not change soon. The German manager told Liverpoolfc.com after the Wolves defeat:

“Very frustrating, very disappointing. The start into the game was horrible, absolutely horrible; it was the opposite of what we wanted to do. The first 12 minutes, 2-0 down, is absolutely never helpful, but especially in our situation. It is absolutely not allowed to happen. I don’t lose confidence in the boys or whatever, but I see where we have to improve. That’s what we are working on, but again it makes this so typical to the situation.”

Klopp’s ratings have drastically dropped in recent months due to Liverpool’s poor form, and fans remain divided on whether he should be shown the exit. If the team’s current slump continues, though, it will only be a matter of time before it becomes a full-blown crisis.

Poll : 0 votes