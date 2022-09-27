Liverpool could launch move for 21-year-old if they miss out on Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez as Borussia Dortmund wunderkind Jude Bellingham's alternative, who could join Real Madrid.

According to Marca (as per The Paisley Gates), the Reds have submitted an offer for Bellingham. The Englishman is widely expected to leave the Bundesliga giants next summer.

However, the 19-year-old midfielder's preferred destination is Real Madrid. Los Blancos will soon need a replacement for legendary midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric and are interested in signing Bellingham.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jude Bellingham is the main candidate to reinforce the Madrid midfield next season, Real Madrid asked the Englishman to not renew his contract with BVB, and ignore the interest from the English clubs - and so far he's done that, his wish is to play for Madrid. @marca 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jude Bellingham is the main candidate to reinforce the Madrid midfield next season, Real Madrid asked the Englishman to not renew his contract with BVB, and ignore the interest from the English clubs - and so far he's done that, his wish is to play for Madrid. @marca 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/dnVu8netwi

With Bellingham looking like a difficult player to purchase, Liverpool may need to turn their heads to Fernandez, who has impressed so far this season.

He moved to Benfica from River Plate in the summer and has since started every game for his new club this season.

The central midfielder also earned his first Argentina cap in their 3-0 win over Honduras on Saturday, 24 September. According to O Jogo (as per Sport Witness), Fernandez knows he is gaining admirers from around Europe. Liverpool could be interested in making a summer move for him as well.

Benfica have ruled out selling the South American in January and he has €120 million release clause in his contract, which expires in 2027.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | JUST IN: Jude Bellingham wants to play for Real Madrid. #rmalive | JUST IN: Jude Bellingham wants to play for Real Madrid. @marca 🚨🚨| JUST IN: Jude Bellingham wants to play for Real Madrid. @marca #rmalive

Benfica boss expects Enzo Fernandez to stay "for a long time" amid Liverpool rumors

The Merseyside club smashed their transfer record to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in the summer for €100 million. However, manager Roger Schmidt has insisted that his new midfielder Fernandez is going nowhere.

On reports linking Fernandez away from the club, Schimdt told Record (as per The Liverpool Echo):

"No, I’m not afraid. He feels good here, it’s the perfect place to develop. He’s a great player, a great person, he’s focused, professional and knows what he does when he comes here. Everything came together at the right time, I think he will be here for a long time, half a year is not enough.”

Diego Lemme, the Benfica club president, told the outlet Como te va:

“When we brought him to Defensa we told him he was a player for Real Madrid. I hope he can make it to Europe, he has more than enough talent.”

The Reds will be desperate to improve their midfield this summer. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract at the end of June.

Albiceleste News @AlbicelesteNews Enzo Fernández hit all the passes attempted (37/37) in his debut with the Argentine National Team. Enzo Fernández hit all the passes attempted (37/37) in his debut with the Argentine National Team.😍👏🇦🇷 https://t.co/jlYnWbBl2Z

