Liverpool lead race to sign Barcelona and Juventus target – Reports

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Donyell Malen. The Dutch forward is a target for Barcelona and Juventus as well, while Arsenal have also been linked with their former player.

As per a report from Voetbal International, Liverpool have the edge in the race for Donyell Malen. The report claims the Reds are in talks to sign the striker, who spent two years at Arsenal before moving to the Netherlands.

Donyell Malen was in the headlines earlier this season after he made a stunning start at PSV. The striker has 17 goals this season in Eredivisie and has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe.

The 22-year-old striker has a contract until 2024 at PSV, but reports suggest he is available for transfer this summer. The Dutch side are reportedly asking for £25 million – a fee Liverpool are ready to pay.

Why did Liverpool target Donyell Malen leave Arsenal?

Donyell Malen spent just two seasons at Arsenal before leaving the club for PSV. The Dutch forward was reportedly unwilling to waste his time in the reserves and wanted to play in the first team.

In an interview with De Telegraaf last year, Donyell Malen confirmed that it was his decision to leave Arsenal. He said:

"That I was sent away from Arsenal is certainly not true. I still had a contract for a year and Arsenal even wanted to extend that. I don't play football for the money. I never did that. Otherwise I would not have left England."

"There are stories that I was not fit when I came to Arsenal. But I have never been too fat, that really is a nonsense story. It may sound silly, but I may have learned the most from the young boys such as Reiss Nelson. They were used to a completely different kind of football, really that English style."

Liverpool are in search of a striker who can get them goals and take the burden off Mohamed Salah. Roberto Firmino has not been good this season, while Divock Origi could be sold in the summer, as he has failed to make the most of his opportunities.