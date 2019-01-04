Liverpool leads Andres Iniesta's list of favourites to win the UEFA Champions League title this season

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has named Premier League side and current table-toppers Liverpool as the team that could go all the way and win the UEFA Champions League title this year.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool came very close to winning Europe's top competition when they met La Liga giants Real Madrid in Kiev last season. The Merseyside club's game was however marred with mistakes on the part of goal-keeper Loris Karius, as well as shortcomings in the team as a whole.

That night, the world saw the Los Blancos side lift their third consecutive Champions League trophy with the help of two Gareth Bale goals and a Karim Benzema opener.

This season, Jurgen Klopp's side looks better than ever, having qualified for the knockout stages of the competition once again. The Premier League outfit claimed second place in their group behind Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The heart of the matter

Four-time Champions League winner Iniesta has now tipped last year's finalists as the team that could challenge the likes of PSG and Manchester City to win the title.

Speaking to Sport in an interview, he said, "I always want to add Liverpool, who are looking good this year. The problem with the Champions League is that it's a really tough tournament. One bad day can knock you out."

The former Barcelona star spoke about the big team investments that City and PSG are making at the moment and whether that makes them favourites.

"It's difficult to think that someday they won't come close in the Champions League."

"The teams they have, their squads, the investments, the coaches... they should be fighting for the trophy."

Iniesta did not leave his former club behind as he believes that the side are also big favourites to win the tournament.

"They're ambitious and with aspirations to win everything. After that, there are moments when things can go better or worse."

“This team deserves more Champions Leagues than they have won. I hope this season they take the step forward which has been lacking in recent years."

What's next?

The Champions League will return on February with the draw for the Round of 16 already made. While Barcelona will go up against Lyon, Liverpool will take on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

