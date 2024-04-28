Liverpool make big decision on Mo Salah transfer after Egyptian forward gets involved in row with Jurgen Klopp: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made a big decision on Mohamed Salah's future at the club following his exchange of words with manager Jurgen Klopp.

A number of players are set to leave Anfield at the end of this season alongside Klopp, who has already announced his decision to leave in the summer. However, their talisman Mohamed Salah had looked set to continue his impressive stint in Merseyside following half a decade of trophies and goals.

Things seem to have turned topsy-turvy in recent times, though, following the mercurial Egyptian's spat with Klopp during their 2-2 draw against West Ham. Before he came onto the pitch in the 79th minute, he could be seen reacting agitatedly to something Klopp said to him. Darwin Nunez had to step in to stop him from speaking to the manager.

The argument between Salah and his manager may raise eyebrows about the goings-on behind the scenes at Anfield. Journalist Pete O'Rourke (via TeamTalk) has now claimed that the Egyptian winger is set to leave Merseyside this summer, with Al-Ittihad expected to submit an offer to Liverpool.

This will not be the first time the Saudi Arabian giants have made a move for the Egyptian ace. Last summer, they reportedly dropped a £150 million bid, which the Reds rejected, but it does not seem like they would reject another major bid again.

It is believed that Al-Ittihad will not go further than £150 million, but will start their bid at £100 million, as the 31-year-old's contract is set to end in 2025.

Jamie Carragher reacts to Mohamed Salah-Jurgen Klopp spat

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has slammed ace Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah after his spat with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline. After the game, while in the mixed zone, the winger openly stated (via Daily Post):

“If I speak, there will be fire.”

It was a stunning response, especially as Klopp had refused to state what had been said between himself and the 31-year-old, noting it had been sorted out in private. Jamie Carragher took to social media to react to the issue (via Daily Post):

“Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp are both LFC legends. We don’t need to take sides! He is frustrated and angry with Jurgen that he’s not playing and, at that moment, didn’t want to fully embrace the boss. Jurgen understandably took exception."

Notably, the Liverpool winger did not start the match against West Ham, having been dropped from the starting lineup following his poor run of form in recent weeks.