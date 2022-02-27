Liverpool could make move for 22-year-old goalscoring sensation this summer: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Benfica forward Darwin Nunez with a view to making a move for him in the summer.

According to reports by Football Insider, the Reds could look to sign Nunez if contract negotiations with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane stall.

Nunez has been in fine form with Benfica this season, with 18 goals and two assists in just 19 league games for the Portuguese giants.

His form has reportedly attracted interest from Europe's elite. The Merseysiders might have to fend off interest from the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Chelsea for the forward.

The Uruguay international was the subject of a £40m bid by West Ham in January but is now reportedly valued at £55m by Benfica.

He made his international bow for Uruguay in October 2019 and has scored two goals in eight matches for the 2011 South American champions.

Do Liverpool need Darwin Nunez?

Darwin Nunez has been in fine form for Benfica

Jurgen Klopp's side have one of the best frontlines in Europe, with Salah, Mane and Firmino having inspired their return to the summit of the game.

The recent additions of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have further strengthened the club's attack. Salah currently leads the scorer's chart in the Premier League this season on 19 goals. He is followed by Jota and Mane who have 12 and 11 goals respectively.

It therefore comes as no surprise that Klopp's side are the highest-scoring team in the league this term with 70 goals.

However, Firmino, Mane and Salah will all see their contracts with Liverpool expire in the summer of 2023. Talks have been ongoing about extending their respective deals but nothing concrete has been agreed yet.

If deals are not agreed with them, the club will have to consider alternatives and this is where Nunez comes in.

The former Penarol man is a versatile forward who can play anywhere across the frontline or directly behind the main striker. These are traits highly valued in Klopp's system and at 22-years-old, Nunez still has a high window for development.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make their interest official. But Nunez's displays mean it won't be too long before he makes the switch to a bigger club.

Edited by Aditya Singh