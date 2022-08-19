Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp set to hand 25-year-old star first start of the season against Manchester United - Reports 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to start Joe Gomez on defense during their game against Manchester United on Monday, 22 August, according to The Athletic (via Rousing the Kop). This will be Gomez's first start of the 2022-23 season.

The Reds haven't had the best of starts to the new season. So far, they've drawn both of their opening two games, against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

With Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate both injured, Jurgen Klopp decided to start Nathaniel Phillips alongside Virgil van Dijk on defense. Joe Gomez wasn't deemed fit enough to start but did make a substitute appearance in the second half.

Manchester United have been poor thus far, having lost both of their opening games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. The Red Devils, however, still have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford, who can threaten any opposition defense.

Liverpool's defense with Gomez and Van Dijk at the back oozes more confidence than having Phillips at centre-back. Phillips played a part in Crystal Palace's goal during their 1-1 draw at Anfield on Monday. He was beaten by Wilfred Zaha for pace, which resulted in a goal.

Joe Gomez has fallen down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp. Both Konate and Matip have jumped ahead of him in the order. However, injuries to both could be a blessing in disguise as far as Gomez is concerned.

Despite Gomez being a fourth-choice centre-back, the Reds still see him as a vital part of their future. Liverpool recently offered the 25-year-old defender a new five-year contract, which will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

A few decent performances in the absence of Matip and Konate could make it difficult for Jurgen Klopp to drop him going forward.

Liverpool had the upper hand against Manchester United last season

Liverpool secured two wins against rivals Manchester United last season with an aggregate score of 9-0.

During their last visit to Old Trafford, the Reds secured an emphatic 5-0 victory over United. Mohamed Salah netted a hat-trick on that occasion.

In the reverse fixture at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp's side ran away with a 4-0 win, with Salah scoring a brace.

