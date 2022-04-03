Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp singles out 2 stars for special praise after Watford win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on the performances put in by Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez during their 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday. Goals from Jota and Fabinho were enough for the Reds to secure all three points at Anfield.

Joe Gomez deputized at right-back for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold. Klopp was pleased to see Gomez's involvement in attack. The Englishman provided the assist for Jota's goal in the first-half.

Gomez has recently found it difficult to get game time following the arrival of Ibrahima Konate in the summer. However, Klopp has assured him of more minutes as the season reaches its business end.

Speaking to BT Sport (via the Metro) following Liverpool's win over Watford, Jurgen Klopp said:

"He was top. He set up the goal and had another brilliant cross in the second half which could have been a goal. How can you replace Trent Alexander Arnold? I didn’t ask him to play like Trent, I said play like Joe Gomez. He’s an outstanding player. He will have more games towards the end of the season."

Diogo Jota's goal also pleased Jurgen Klopp. Speaking about the Portuguese's performance, the German manager said:

"Jota was also top. He’s really decisive. Great cross, great header."

Diogo Jota is currently Liverpool's second-highest goalscorer behind Mohamed Salah. The 25-year-old forward has netted 20 goals in 40 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. Jota is also currently second in the Premier League's Golden Boot race, having scored 14 league goals so far.

Liverpool secure important win before facing title-rivals Manchester City next week

Liverpool were momentarily at the top of the Premier League table following their win over Watford. However, Manchester City later picked up a 2-0 win over Burnley to regain top spot in the league standings.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side have the momentum going into their clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next Sunday. The Reds have registered 10 consecutive wins in the Premier League , a streak in which they have only conceded two goals.

The game at the Etihad Stadium will be crucial in regards to the title race. As things stand, the gap between the two sides is one point with eight games remaining in the Premier League season.

It is also worth mentioning that Liverpool and Manchester City have been drawn to face each other in the semifinals of the FA Cup. That game will be an important as the Reds chase an unprecedented quadruple while Pep Guardiola's side look to win the treble.

