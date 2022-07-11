Liverpool and Manchester United interested in Spanish winger: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keen to acquire the services of Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams to add attacking depth to their ranks.

Williams, who has two years left on his current deal, rose to prominence last season as he broke through the La Liga club's first-team squad. During the 2021-22 campaign, he registered three goals and one assist in 1631 minutes of action.

Prior to that, the 19-year-old made two appearances during the 2020-21 season. He earned his senior professional debut in April last year after contributing nine goals and 12 assists in 26 matches for Bilbao's Division B side.

According to Fichajes.net, both Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in the great individual level of Williams, who has grown leaps and bounds of late. But considering that he has a contract until 2024 and a £42 million release clause, as per AS (via Sports Illustrated), a potential deal is unlikely at this stage.

Williams joined the youth academy of Athletic Bilbao from hometown side Osasuna in 2013. His older brother, Inaki Williams, has made 338 appearances since making his debut for the Basque club in 2014.

Liverpool will hope to fill the voids left by the summer exits of forwards Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino. So far, the Reds have signed striker Darwin Nunez and forward Fabio Carvalho to bolster their attacking options. Meanwhile, Manchester United will aim to add another winger to their existing roster of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga.

Liverpool to lock horns with Manchester United in pre-season friendly in Thailand

Liverpool are scheduled to take on traditional rivals Manchester United in their first pre-season friendly at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on July 12.

The Reds touched down in Bangkok on July 10 with their 37-man squad, featuring the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and new signing Darwin Nunez. Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Andrew Robertson will also be involved in the tour.

However, the Red Devils are also currently in Thailand with their 31-man squad. Among the first-team players, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw, Fred and new signing Tyrell Malacia stand out.

After the friendly in Thailand, Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in Singapore on July 15. Manchester United will shift their pre-season preparations to Australia and will face Melbourne Victory on July 15, Crystal Palace four days later and Aston Villa on July 23.

