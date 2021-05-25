Liverpool midfielder agrees personal terms with Barcelona - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly agreed terms with Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, with the Dutchman set to join the Spanish giants as a free agent on a three-year deal.

Reports suggested that Barcelona would face stiff competition from Bayern Munich for Wijnaldum's signature, but according to Fabrizio Romano, the German champions did not make contact with the Dutchman, who was keen to reunite with his former national team manager Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

Liverpool paid tribute to Wijnaldum in their final Premier League game, honoring him with a plaque consisting of all of their trophies.

I would have loved to stay in Liverpool for longer - Barcelona-bound Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum's intensity and work ethic had made him a fan-favorite at Anfield. Speaking to Sky Sports after Liverpool's game against Crystal Palace, Wijnaldum said:

"I hoped to play many more years for the club but unfortunately things went different, I think everyone knows in football that anything can happen but the situation right now is that on July 1 I'm not a Liverpool player anymore."

Barcelona are an ideal destination for Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutch international could play a vital role next season with the club set to go through a massive rebuild this summer.

With Barcelona likely to sell the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Philippe Coutinho, Wijnaldum will fit perfectly into their midfield alongside Frenkie de Jong and youngster Pedri.

Wijnaldum has had a stellar career with Liverpool. The Dutchman signed in 2016 from Newcastle United and has been ever-present in Liverpool's starting XI. Wijnaldum has featured in a remarkable 178 Premier League matches for Liverpool out of a possible 190, missing just 12 games in five seasons.

He was an integral part of Liverpool's side that won the 2019 Champions League and the Premier League last season.