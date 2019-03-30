Liverpool needs to sign 'X-factor player' Gareth Bale, says former Reds player

Will Gareth Bale be a good fit at Liverpool?

What's the story?

Former Liverpool player Dominic Matteo has advised his former club to sign Real Madrid star Gareth Bale; saying that the Merseyside outfit could benefit from a player of his calibre

In case you didn't know...

Bale is currently enduring an average season with Los Blancos, having netted only 13 goals in all competitions for the European Champions this season.

The Welshman has produced inconsistent performances for the club in recent months and appears to have fallen out of favor at the Spanish capital.

The four-time Champions League winner was booed by supporters after recent losses to Ajax and Barcelona. Rumors of discontent in the dressing room have also been doing the rounds for the past few months.

Bale has recently been linked with a move away from the Spanish giants with clubs like Manchester United reportedly interested in his services.

The heart of the matter

Matteo, who played 127 games for Liverpool in seven seasons, has opined that his former club could use the 'X factor' that Bale comes with and should sign him if Real Madrid is willing to let him go.

Speaking on YouTube channel Stadium Astro's show 'man of the steel' '(via Daily star) he said,

"We [Liverpool] certainly wouldn’t say no. Possibly. It’s a case of whether the financials could be done."

"It would be a big signing. If he was coming back to England, I’m sure that everyone would take him."

"With Bale, when Madrid beat Liverpool in the final, he had that bit of X factor. Liverpool could maybe do with one more X factor player to score in the finals. That’s what we’ve lacked that bit of X factor to get us over the line."

What's next?

Liverpool, who are currently at the top of the league table, are preparing for their crucial clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the Premier League tomorrow.

