Liverpool transfer news: Liverpool keen on Barcelona forward, Klopp looking for Firmino backup and more -19th November 2018

Ousmane Dembele

Hello and Welcome to the daily Liverpool transfer round-up for the day!

Liverpool had an excellent summer transfer window, but Jurgen Klopp is looking for further more reinforcements to make them even stronger. Since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is down with his knee injury, it is forthright to say that the Reds do not have the drive which is required from the other midfielders.

It is fair to say that Liverpool have made some great business in the winter transfer market in their last decade. Daniel Agger, Martin Skrtel, Luis Suarez, and Virgil Van Dijk started to ply their trade with Liverpool in the January window. There might be some new faces and some might get chopped from the squad.

#1 Ousmane Dembele is attracting interest from Liverpool

The reliable Spanish publication Sport are reporting that Liverpool are courting on the French international Ousmane Dembele who is reportedly become a nark to the manager Ernesto Valverde. The 21-year-old did has been irregular to Barcelona training which has infuriated the Spanish club.

He had an option to play under Jurgen Klopp in 2016, but he chose Borussia Dortmund over the Reds. He turned the heads of many clubs when he spent a one-year stint with the Bundesliga club. With Barcelona showing strong interest, Dembele decided to go on strike to force the move. Eventually, the Spanish outfit made him the joint second expensive player at that time by tabling an offer of €145 million.

Injury restricted him to just 23 appearances last season, but his off-field behaviour is annoying the club this campaign. It is unlikely to see him move in the winter transfer window. However, should Liverpool bid 100 million upwards, they will have a chance to sign the French winger.

#2 Jurgen Klopp wants Luka Jovic as a backup to Roberto Firmino

According to Bild, Liverpool are lining up a move for Benfica striker, on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, Luka Jovic who has made a tremendous start to his Bundesliga campaign. The Serbian international has found the back of the net on 11 occasions from 13 games this season.

Luka Jovic is a youth product of Red Star Belgrade, who are competing in the Champions League this season. The 21-year-old moved to the Portuguese club Benfica in the 2016 summer. Making just 4 appearances in two years for the Estádio da Luz faithful, he moved to Frankfurt last season in a two-year loan deal with an option to buy him in a permanent deal.

Jurgen Klopp is no longer going to trust his strikers Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke. Jovic scored 9 goals last term, and has turned the heads of Liverpool and Barcelona following his blistering start to this season.

#3 Christian Pulisic to stay at Borussia Dortmund until end of season

Borussia Dortmund laughed off Liverpool's bid during the summer of 2016 when Merseyside team bid £11 million for the USA international. The 20-year-old has been pushed down the pecking order by former Manchester City graduate Jadon Sancho.

Dortmund sporting director Zorc spoke to Kicker about the admirers of Christian Pulisic "We have known these rumours for many years. We plan at least until the end of the season with him."

The Borussia Dortmund winger has netted 15 goals after he made his debut under Thomas Tuchel in 2016. It has been a tough start for the young winger, but he continues to have various suitors across Europe. Liverpool and Chelsea will go head-to-head in the summer transfer window to sign the USA superstar.