Liverpool news: Klopp reveals January transfer plans, Milner extends Premier League record and more - 4th November 2018

Milner scored his second Premier League goal of the season against Arsenal

All the latest Liverpool news in one place.

#1 James Milner’s record run of consecutive Premier League games scored in without losing extended to 49 against Arsenal

James Milner’s third goal of the season and his first one from open play since March 2016 was enough for Liverpool to earn a point away to Arsenal. His goal at the Emirates was his 50th in the Premier League and it helped him extend his Premier League record for most consecutive games scored in without losing to 49 games.

The 32-year-old has scored a brace only once in his career and in the 49 Premier League games in which he has scored for Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool combined, he is yet to taste defeat.

#2 Jurgen Klopp rules out big-money signings in January

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that something ‘crazy’ would have to happen if Liverpool were to sign a player in January as the German seems to be content with the squad at his disposal following the arrival of Fabinho, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker in the summer.

The gaffer ruled out the possibility of signing a striker in January and it's understandable as he currently has Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi, Dominic Solanke and Rhian Brewster at his disposal.

"If crazy things happen then maybe we have to think new but I don't expect that. At the moment it doesn't look like we will be too busy but it all depends on injuries and things like that. At the moment we have each position twice, three times and sometimes four times covered.

I don't think there is any reason to try to do something really big like bring in another striker. We have all that we need. Our job now is to use the quality that we have and to work with it because one player doesn't change it.”

#3 Klopp plays down rumours of European Super League

According to the recent revelations from Football Leaks, Liverpool is one of the eleven founding members of the proposed European Super League which is rumoured to start in 2021. However, Klopp has denied any knowledge of the proposed league.

“It sounds really nice because it sounds like much less games and much more money. I am completely fine with how the league football is at the moment. At least, it’s an idea that we don’t do immediately.

I’m not even sure if somebody spoke about it, to be honest. It looks like all the other wonderful ideas of FIFA and UEFA – they do them immediately, they don’t ask. And then you see: ‘Oh, OK, we have 20 games more and not more money,’” the Liverpool manager said after the match against Arsenal.