Liverpool News: Adam Bogdan believes the Reds have a "very good chance" of winning the Premier League this season

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan believes the Reds' success under Jurgen Klopp will continue and has backed them to win the Premier League title this season.

In case you didn't know...

Bogdan was one of former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers’ final signings at Anfield as he arrived at the start of the 2015-16 campaign. The shot-stopper, however, failed to prove himself worthy of a place in the team as Liverpool dropped down from second place to sixth in the Premier League table in just 12 months.

The Hungary international dropped further down the pecking order after Klopp took charge of Liverpool in October 2015 and was sent out on loan to Wigan Athletic and Hibernian.

Meanwhile, Klopp transformed Liverpool into one of the best teams in Europe and led them to the UEFA Champions League title last season after helping the side put up one of the most intense battles for the Premier League title. The Merseyside outfit tallied an impressive 97 points in the English top-flight but fell agonisingly short as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City registered a single point more to win the league.

The heart of the matter

Bogdan has expressed his faith in Liverpool and Klopp by stating that the Merseyside club will once again be in the race for the Premier League title this season.

Speaking on Liverpool Echo's Blood Red podcast, he said,

"I think they have a massive chance again. Normally we should be talking about them having won it with the points they got last season. It should have been a title-winning season and a Champions League win.

"The team have stayed the same and never lost strength. With the players upfront and in midfield, you know the system is working and it’s been working for a good number of years now.

"I think they have a very good chance to win it. I hope they do it. If they keep this pressure on teams, like Liverpool does, eventually teams crack. Manchester City will lose points.

"If they keep doing what they’re doing and what they’re good at, I think the future is bright. I hope that it will happen."

What's next?

Liverpool will return to action after the international break when they face Newcastle United on September 14th.