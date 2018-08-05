Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool News: Alexander-Arnold wins praise for his heart-warming gesture 

Amlan Sahoo
CONTRIBUTOR
News
05 Aug 2018

A.S. Roma v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg

What's the news?

Liverpool's 19-year-old sensation, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been praised heavily for a heart-melting act of kindness towards an ailing LFC fan on social media.


In case you didn't know...

Alexander-Arnold took the world by storm, when he rose through the ranks and cemented his place as the first choice Liverpool right-back last season. Representing the Reds, he had a brilliant run of performances in 2016-17, from the moment he scored an incredible free-kick on his UCL debut right till the final whistle of the Champions League Final in which his team lost 3-1 to defending champions Real Madrid.

Courtesy of his successful club season, Alexander-Arnold was selected in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions' squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Ultimately, the young right-back helped England to a fourth-placed finish in the tournament.

But as much as the fans like him pacing down the right-flank to send dangerous crosses into the box, they also seem to admire his off-field personality. A recent gesture of kindness from the England International has warmed the hearts of Liverpool fans and everyone else alike.


The heart of the matter

A young LFC fan, Devon Baker was diagnosed with Leukemia this week and Twitter user Scott Stevenson (@flyingsquirrel9) shared this unfortunate news on social media asking how he could get a signed Liverpool jersey for the disease-stricken child.

To their surprise, what came next was Alexander-Arnold's positive reply asking Devon to 'stay strong' and confirming that he would tell his club to send a signed jersey for him.


The Liverpool full-back's gesture didn't go unnoticed as his response has garnered over 37,000 likes on Twitter as of now. Here are some tweets appreciating Alexander-Arnold's response:



What's next?

Liverpool v S.S.C Napoli - Pre Season Friendly
Alexander-Arnold controlling the ball during a pre-season friendly.

Alexander-Arnold has now returned to the Meryseyside Reds, following his vacation, after rounding off a brilliant World Cup campaign with The Three Lions.

The young right-back marked his return to the club, coming off the bench, in the 62nd minute during a pre-season fixture, versus Napoli, in Dublin. His contribution was significant in the match, which saw Liverpool beat the Italian club 5-0.

Fresh off a breakout 2017-18 season, the English youth prospect would look to continue his fine form in the new season to maintain his starting berth in a competitive Liverpool squad.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football England Football Trent Alexander-Arnold Twitter Reactions Anfield Stadium
Amlan Sahoo
CONTRIBUTOR
Indian by Heart. Kopite by Choice. You'll Never Walk Alone.
