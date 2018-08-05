Liverpool News: Alexander-Arnold wins praise for his heart-warming gesture
What's the news?
Liverpool's 19-year-old sensation, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been praised heavily for a heart-melting act of kindness towards an ailing LFC fan on social media.
In case you didn't know...
Alexander-Arnold took the world by storm, when he rose through the ranks and cemented his place as the first choice Liverpool right-back last season. Representing the Reds, he had a brilliant run of performances in 2016-17, from the moment he scored an incredible free-kick on his UCL debut right till the final whistle of the Champions League Final in which his team lost 3-1 to defending champions Real Madrid.
Courtesy of his successful club season, Alexander-Arnold was selected in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions' squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Ultimately, the young right-back helped England to a fourth-placed finish in the tournament.
But as much as the fans like him pacing down the right-flank to send dangerous crosses into the box, they also seem to admire his off-field personality. A recent gesture of kindness from the England International has warmed the hearts of Liverpool fans and everyone else alike.
The heart of the matter
A young LFC fan, Devon Baker was diagnosed with Leukemia this week and Twitter user Scott Stevenson (@flyingsquirrel9) shared this unfortunate news on social media asking how he could get a signed Liverpool jersey for the disease-stricken child.
To their surprise, what came next was Alexander-Arnold's positive reply asking Devon to 'stay strong' and confirming that he would tell his club to send a signed jersey for him.
The Liverpool full-back's gesture didn't go unnoticed as his response has garnered over 37,000 likes on Twitter as of now. Here are some tweets appreciating Alexander-Arnold's response:
What's next?
Alexander-Arnold has now returned to the Meryseyside Reds, following his vacation, after rounding off a brilliant World Cup campaign with The Three Lions.
The young right-back marked his return to the club, coming off the bench, in the 62nd minute during a pre-season fixture, versus Napoli, in Dublin. His contribution was significant in the match, which saw Liverpool beat the Italian club 5-0.
Fresh off a breakout 2017-18 season, the English youth prospect would look to continue his fine form in the new season to maintain his starting berth in a competitive Liverpool squad.