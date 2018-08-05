Liverpool News: Alexander-Arnold wins praise for his heart-warming gesture

What's the news?

Liverpool's 19-year-old sensation, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been praised heavily for a heart-melting act of kindness towards an ailing LFC fan on social media.

In case you didn't know...

Alexander-Arnold took the world by storm, when he rose through the ranks and cemented his place as the first choice Liverpool right-back last season. Representing the Reds, he had a brilliant run of performances in 2016-17, from the moment he scored an incredible free-kick on his UCL debut right till the final whistle of the Champions League Final in which his team lost 3-1 to defending champions Real Madrid.

Courtesy of his successful club season, Alexander-Arnold was selected in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions' squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Ultimately, the young right-back helped England to a fourth-placed finish in the tournament.

But as much as the fans like him pacing down the right-flank to send dangerous crosses into the box, they also seem to admire his off-field personality. A recent gesture of kindness from the England International has warmed the hearts of Liverpool fans and everyone else alike.

The heart of the matter

A young LFC fan, Devon Baker was diagnosed with Leukemia this week and Twitter user Scott Stevenson (@flyingsquirrel9) shared this unfortunate news on social media asking how he could get a signed Liverpool jersey for the disease-stricken child.

To their surprise, what came next was Alexander-Arnold's positive reply asking Devon to 'stay strong' and confirming that he would tell his club to send a signed jersey for him.

DM me his details mate will get a signed shirt from the lads sent over 🙏🏽❤ Stay strong Devon #YNWA https://t.co/18Axqdf4ko — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) August 3, 2018

The Liverpool full-back's gesture didn't go unnoticed as his response has garnered over 37,000 likes on Twitter as of now. Here are some tweets appreciating Alexander-Arnold's response:

Top lad Trent 🙌 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) August 3, 2018

TAA using his fame and connections in the right way. As a City fan, keep at it mate, you're a role model despite being younger than most. — EMS (@emacsport) August 3, 2018

Honestly great thing you're doing mate. Coming from a big @ManUtd fan but there is nothing better then seeing a person use his position in life for good. — rob smyth (@robsmyth2) August 3, 2018

What's next?

Alexander-Arnold controlling the ball during a pre-season friendly.

Alexander-Arnold has now returned to the Meryseyside Reds, following his vacation, after rounding off a brilliant World Cup campaign with The Three Lions.

The young right-back marked his return to the club, coming off the bench, in the 62nd minute during a pre-season fixture, versus Napoli, in Dublin. His contribution was significant in the match, which saw Liverpool beat the Italian club 5-0.

Fresh off a breakout 2017-18 season, the English youth prospect would look to continue his fine form in the new season to maintain his starting berth in a competitive Liverpool squad.