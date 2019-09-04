Liverpool News: Alisson Becker addresses his chances of winning the 2019 Ballon d'Or as a goalkeeper

Brazil v Peru: Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has discussed his chances of winning the 2019 Ballon d'Or and has acknowledged the difficulties that lie ahead of him as a shot-stopper in the race for the prestigious award.

In case you didn't know...

Alisson became one of Liverpool's best transfers when he arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2018 to replace Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet between the sticks.

Since then, the 26-year-old goalkeeper has lifted the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool and the Copa America with Brazil as well as the Golden Glove award in three competitions: Copa America, the Champions League, and the Premier League.

The Reds conceded only 22 goals in the English top-flight last season, courtesy of Alisson, who made 76 saves in 38 appearances in the league, and a solid defence. The custodian conceded just one goal in the Copa America, which came from the penalty spot during the final against Peru.

Overall, the Brazil international kept 36 clean sheets in 62 appearances for club and country in all competitions, and is believed to be a serious contender in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

The heart of the matter

When asked about his chances at winning the prestigious award in an interview with Marca, Alisson said,

"I've read about it and it fills me with pride, but I know it's not easy. It's even more difficult as a goalkeeper. But I also have a calm conscience. This means that I'm doing well in my work and people value it.

"Goalkeepers are getting more involved in matches. You have to be good with your hands, of course, and know how to play with your feet because it's a fundamental aspect to start moves. Furthermore, goalkeepers have a unique viewpoint of the whole pitch and it's important to organise your teammates.

"The difference is that goalkeepers don't score goals. They stop them [laughs]. And people like to celebrate goals. It's the most important moment in football and I think that's why strikers are valued a bit more. It's natural, but things are changing bit by bit."

When asked if he could change the rules and become the first goalkeeper to win the Ballon d'Or since Lev Yashin in 1963, he replied,

"It would be an honour, of course, but I prefer not to think about it.

"You see how difficult it is for goalkeepers [laughs]. Like I said, it would be a great honour, but I prefer to only think about doing my job and helping Liverpool this season."

What's next?

Alisson will likely feature for Brazil when they face Colombia in a friendly on Friday