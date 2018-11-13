×
Liverpool news: Alisson credits Liverpool's defence, Shaqiri feels home at Anfield, and much more - November 13

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
News
73   //    13 Nov 2018, 20:47 IST

Alisson Becker
Alisson Becker

All the latest Liverpool news in one place.

#1 Alisson credits Liverpool's defence and seeks even more improvement

Alisson Becker has made an excellent start to his Liverpool campaign by letting in just 5 goals from 12 games in the Premier League and has kept 7 clean sheets in the process. Alisson has hailed the defence which has stood out for the Reds on multiple occasions this season, consisting of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, and Andy Robertson. But, there were games where the shot-stopper proved his resilience by making crucial saves to deny the opposition.

Liverpool's custodian spoke to Liverpool FC TV “The Premier League has great intensity, you have to be really focused all the time. One thing that is important here is the concentration and focus. They are asking me to be really mentally strong.

“My team have a really great defence so it is not often the ball comes near my net. But I have one or two opportunities to show my quality, so I need to be focused all the time.”

Alisson says that he seeks further improvement "It is really early to say if I'm satisfied with how I'm playing but I'm working to be perfect, I'm working to be better. I am really, really happy with my move to the Premier League. I'm working really hard to help Liverpool to achieve their goals and also for the Brazil national team.”

#2 Xherdan Shaqiri says he is feeling home at Anfield

Xherdan Shaqiri has been Liverpool's attacking fulcrum from the midfield. It is no surprise that the Switzerland international is thriving behind the front three and especially under the philosophy of Jurgen Klopp. He has netted two goals and assisted his teammates on 3 occasions albeit spending just 469 minutes on the field this season.

Speaking to the Independent, he said "It’s always nice when you get a standing ovation or the people are behind you. We have amazing fans and I scored again in front of the Kop so it was a nice feeling. A good cross obviously from Robbo (Andy Robertson) and it was a nice finish.

"I think we wanted to make a reaction after defeat in Belgrade so it was important to keep going in the league. We scored two goals, we kept a clean sheet - maybe a little bit lucky - but it was a good win today."

#3 Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole retires

Joe Cole has announced his retirement from professional football today. He might not be one of those names which the fans did love to sing during his helm at Liverpool. The England international moved from Chelsea in 2010 and spent a miserable spell under the management of Roy Hodgson.

Cole moved out to the French outfit Lille where he spent one-year on loan. His torrid Liverpool spell came into an end when he decided to sign for West Ham in the January transfer window. Succeedingly, he had stints at Aston Villa, Coventry and Tampa Bay Rowdies before deciding to hang up his boots.

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Avid football follower, writer, LFC Supporter, Chennaiyin FC Assistant Media Manager.
