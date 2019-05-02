Liverpool News: Alisson refused to follow Jurgen Klopp's order during the Reds' defeat to Barcelona

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What is the story?

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker turned down manager Jurgen Klopp's order to go up the field and help his teammates during last night's Champions League encounter against Barcelona, according to BT Sport commentator Steve McManaman.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona welcomed Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semi-finals clash at the Camp Nou. Klopp made several changes to his starting line-up for the game.Trent Alexander-Arnold started the match as a substitute, while Joe Gomez, who is renowned for his defensive abilities, started in the right-back position.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Fabinho were the three midfielders for the visiting side. The German manager didn't take any risk with the injured Roberto Firmino as Liverpool started the match without a proper centre-forward, with Georginio Wijnaldum being deployed as a false 9.

Luiz Suarez didn't hesitate to celebrate against his former club after scoring the opener in the 26th-minute of the match. Liverpool wasted a few good chances, with Marc-André ter Stegen making some vital saves.

Lionel Messi then doubled Barca's lead, following a blizzarding counter-attack in the 75th minute. Seven minutes later, Messi's world-class free-kick further extended Barcelona's advantage and made them favourites to reach the final.

The heart of the matter...

In the late stages of the second half, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah managed to earn a corner kick and Klopp ordered Alisson to join his teammates inside the opposition box. However, the goalkeeper denied and stayed in his territory. After seeing the incident, BT Sport commentator McManaman said:

"Jurgen’s pointing at Alisson to get in the box as well, and Alisson just said no to him!

“Now he’s going. He’s been told no again. Salah said no to him this time.”

Freelance sports journalist James Nalton, who was in the press-box at the Camp Nou, also noticed the incident.

In the end, it seems Alisson took the right decision as he made a last-minute save to deny Ousmane Dembele, following another speedy counter-attack, which was developed from that corner-kick situation.

What's next?

Before facing Barcelona in the second leg of the tie at Anfield next week, Liverpool will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend.