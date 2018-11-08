×
Liverpool news: Alisson wins goalkeeper of the year award, Robertson confident of knockout stage qualification and more - 8th November 2018 

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
News
563   //    08 Nov 2018, 21:05 IST

Alisson Becker wins the Goalkeeper of the year award
Alisson Becker wins the Goalkeeper of the year award

All the latest Liverpool news in one place.

#1 Alisson Becker wins the 2018 Goalkeeper of the year award

Liverpool's shot-stopper Alisson Becker was handed out the award for 2018 best goalkeeper of the year by Goal. The 26-year-old played a huge role in Roma's Champions League semi-final run and was pivotal in their top four finish as well.

The former Roma goalkeeper kept 22 clean sheets from 47 games last term with the Italian outfit and has carried the same form to Liverpool by not letting goals on 7 occasions in 15 games upon his summer move to the Reds for a fee of 65 million. He has the most number of shot saving percentage in Europe since the beginning of last season. 

Besides, he made some crucial saves for the Selecao in the World Cup. But, the Brazilian number one was not able to take his side into the semi-finals. Witnessing his tremendous form over the last one year, he was honoured with this accolade. 

#2 Robertson confident of sealing knockout place in Champions League

Liverpool have suffered two defeats in four games in the Champions League group stages to Napoli and Red Star Belgrade away from home. However, the Reds left-back Andy Robertson is confident that Liverpool will put a good show away at Paris later this month and seal a place in the knockout round.

The Scotland captain also adds on that this group will go down to the wire due to the heavy competition his side is facing this year.

"We believe we can win every game, that's always been the case with us. We can perform a lot better than the two [away] games we've had [against Napoli and Red Star], they've been off days and we need to look at that, of course we do. Away from home last season we were very good in the Champions League. This season we've found that a bit difficult.

"We're still to play the best team away and we need to go there and put in a much better performance than we have done."

"We knew this group was going to be tough and it's proving that way. It's tight and it'll go right to the wire. We're still confident we'll get through but we need to go to try and prove that now."

#3 Firmino optimistic about Premier League and Champions League chances

Roberto Firmino is optimistic about the Reds' title challenge this season. Jurgen Klopp's men are two points adrift of Manchester City, and level on points with Chelsea after eleven games into the Premier League season.

Manchester City secured 25 points more than Liverpool last season, but the Brazilian feels that the summer acquisition of Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri will help the Reds to breed down the neck of Pep Guardiola's side.

“We have the team and squad to fight for the titles of both competitions. Last season it was like that, when we reached the Champions League final and also did very well in the Premier League, although City managed to open a good lead and did not give anyone a chance to catch up.

“But the club knew how where to strengthen and brought important players, including them Alisson, Fabinho and [Xherdan] Shaqiri. We have everything we need to have another great season.”









Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Roberto Firmino Alisson Becker
Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Avid football follower, writer, LFC Supporter, Chennaiyin FC Assistant Media Manager.
