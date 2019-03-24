Liverpool news: 'Believe me, I'm still feeling the pressure,' says Liverpool legend about Reds' Premier League title challenge

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 123 // 24 Mar 2019, 14:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hibernian v Rangers - Scottish Ladbrokes Premiership

What's the story?

Former Reds star Steven Gerrard revealed that he is feeling the pressure of Liverpool's ongoing title chase with Manchester City in the English Premier League.

In case you didn't know...

Gerrard needs no introduction. He is one of the best midfielders in the history of England and remains one of Liverpool's legends.

Gerrard scored a staggering 186 goals in 710 appearances for the Reds before he moved to the USA in 2015. His exploits against Milan in the historic Champions League Final comeback still remain fresh in the memories of avid football lovers.

But Gerrard's biggest regret will be failing to win the Premier League title back in 2014, when his unfortunate slip helped Chelsea grab a 2-0 victory in the penultimate game of the season and arguably cost Liverpool the title.

Gerrard is now the coach of Scottish team, Rangers but came back to Anfield to feature in a match between Liverpool Legends and AC Milan legends. The former Reds midfielder showed that class is permanent when he scored the winner for his side.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are two points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League, having played a game more than their closest rivals.

The heart of the matter

The Liverpool icon spoke to reporters after the charity match at Anfield and claimed that he feels pressure regarding the current title race.

"Believe me, I'm still feeling the pressure!" he told Liverpool's official website.

"It’s always a special time to come to Anfield, especially when it’s full and to put the kit on again" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oYuSjoEJQ4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 23, 2019

Advertisement

"It's in the back of my mind. I've got a day job now and all my focus is obviously on Rangers, but I've got one eye on Anfield and I just hope the lads can go and get us over the line because I'd be the happiest man in the world."

"It's always a special time to come to Anfield, especially when it's full, and just put the kit on," he added.

What's next?

Liverpool will face Tottenham and Southampton after the International break before they turn their focus to the Champions League clash against Porto.

Advertisement