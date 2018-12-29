Liverpool news: Burnley boss Sean Dyche slams decision to not ban Mo Salah for 'diving'

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 629 // 29 Dec 2018, 18:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has slammed the decision not to ban Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for diving during Newcastle United's clash with the Merseyside club on Boxing Day.

In case you didn't know...

The Egyptian ace went down inside the box after slight contact with the opposition's Paul Dummett to earn a penalty during Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Newcastle.

The Liverpool star went on to score his 12th goal for the Reds this season.

An FA panel met on Thursday to determine whether referee Graham Scott was deceived by the Egyptian.

It was then decided that Salah's actions did not merit to deception, saving the Liverpool forward from any consequence.

The heart of the matter

Dyche, who also accused Arsenal players of diving against his team last weekend, has slammed the panel's decision to let Salah get away with it, deeming it "bizarre".

The Burnley boss said (H/T The Sun), "The Salah one is bizarre, in terms of how the FA decides it doesn’t fall into its criteria. Name me a sport where simulation is allowed — I don’t know any other. I don’t know where the game’s at with it. I’m a lone voice."

"I’m hoping that with these situations, the media starts going: ‘Are we sure about that?’"

"That Salah one is a good example where you think: ‘How is that being overlooked?'"

Advertisement

Dyche further expressed disappointment at pundits like Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer for not being more vocal about such incidents in football.

"I mentioned the scenario after the Arsenal game where players get touched on the arm and somehow their legs go beneath them and still the foul gets given."

"You look at the usual panel on Match of the Day: Gary Lineker — top striker, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright — top strikers."

"I’m amazed they don’t mention it more. I don’t remember them going down when they got touched on the shoulder."

What's next?

After a run of nine defeats, Dyche's men will look to earn a much-needed win when they face West Ham on Sunday.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they face Arsenal tonight.

Advertisement