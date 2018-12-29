×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: Burnley boss Sean Dyche slams decision to not ban Mo Salah for 'diving'

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
629   //    29 Dec 2018, 18:42 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has slammed the decision not to ban Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for diving during Newcastle United's clash with the Merseyside club on Boxing Day.

In case you didn't know...

The Egyptian ace went down inside the box after slight contact with the opposition's Paul Dummett to earn a penalty during Liverpool's 4-0 victory over Newcastle.

The Liverpool star went on to score his 12th goal for the Reds this season.

An FA panel met on Thursday to determine whether referee Graham Scott was deceived by the Egyptian.

It was then decided that Salah's actions did not merit to deception, saving the Liverpool forward from any consequence. 

The heart of the matter

Dyche, who also accused Arsenal players of diving against his team last weekend, has slammed the panel's decision to let Salah get away with it, deeming it "bizarre".

The Burnley boss said (H/T The Sun), "The Salah one is bizarre, in terms of how the FA decides it doesn’t fall into its criteria. Name me a sport where simulation is allowed — I don’t know any other. I don’t know where the game’s at with it. I’m a lone voice."

"I’m hoping that with these situations, the media starts going: ‘Are we sure about that?’"

"That Salah one is a good example where you think: ‘How is that being overlooked?'"

Advertisement

Dyche further expressed disappointment at pundits like Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer for not being more vocal about such incidents in football.

"I mentioned the scenario after the Arsenal game where players get touched on the arm and somehow their legs go beneath them and still the foul gets given."

"You look at the usual panel on Match of the Day: Gary Lineker — top striker, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright — top strikers."

"I’m amazed they don’t mention it more. I don’t remember them going down when they got touched on the shoulder."

What's next?

After a run of nine defeats, Dyche's men will look to earn a much-needed win when they face West Ham on Sunday.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they face Arsenal tonight.



 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Burnley Mohamed Salah
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
5 Things we learnt from Liverpool's comeback win over...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Burnley 1-3 Liverpool: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Burnley v Liverpool - Match...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: 3 prime takeaways from the Gunners'...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Premier League: Arsenal v Burnley, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Burnley v Manchester United: Match Preview, Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
Burnley vs Chelsea | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Burnley 0-2 Manchester United: 3 Takeaways from the game
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Vs Burnley: Match Report
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: 3 contributing factors to Arsenal's...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 20
Today BRI EVE 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton
Today FUL HUD 08:30 PM Fulham vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI CAR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Cardiff City
Today TOT WOL 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today WAT NEW 08:30 PM Watford vs Newcastle
Today LIV ARS 11:00 PM Liverpool vs Arsenal
Tomorrow CRY CHE 05:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Tomorrow BUR WES 07:45 PM Burnley vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU MAN 07:45 PM Southampton vs Manchester City
Tomorrow MAN AFC 10:00 PM Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us