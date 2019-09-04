Liverpool news: Dejan Lovren opens up on talks with Jurgen Klopp regarding transfer

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has revealed that Jurgen Klopp gave him assurances over his importance in the team after his efforts to leave the club were blocked in the recently closed transfer window. The Croatian also insisted that he feels relieved now that the transfer window is closed.

In case you didn't know...

Lovren joined Liverpool for £20 million from Southampton in the summer transfer window of 2014. The Croatian has played 121 league games since making the switch, and has helped the Reds reach two European finals prior to their Champions League triumph last season.

However, the signing of Virgil van Dijk from his former club Southampton in January 2018, along with the development of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in recent months, pushed Lovren away from the first eleven, and he managed to start just 11 games in the league last season.

The 30-year old was linked with a move away from Anfield throughout the summer transfer window, and he attracted interest from a number of Serie A clubs, including AS Roma and AC Milan.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sportske Novosti (via Mirror), Lovren has opened up on his talks with Jurgen Klopp regarding his transfer, while also expressing his annoyance towards the media for spreading false rumours.

He said:

"I feel relief the transfer window is closed. I got tired of reading and listening every day about me leaving or staying in Liverpool. Everyone wrote 'Dejan is here, Dejan is there', and knew nothing! It annoyed me.

"Yes, I did consider moving, I knew I gave my best for Liverpool, won CL and I am not kind of player that likes to be benched and earn money. Some people around me advised me "What do you care, you are in big club, shut up take the money" But I am not happy on the bench.

He added:

Advertisement

"I feel very happy because all the time I felt LFC was by me, I respect that a lot. Klopp told me "Listen, buddy, you are top class player, we will not let you go on loan. We need you". I wanted to leave, it didn't happen, I was told Liverpool needs me and I accepted that.

"Last week I spoke to Klopp again, he told me he understands me, knows I am not happy, but he also said "Look, now it is finished, I want you to reset your head, I find you important". I am in my prime age, in great shape, mentally ready and you can not buy experience."

What's next?

The 30-year old is yet to feature in a league game for the reigning European champions this season and is likely to play as the fourth-choice centre-back at the club, behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The Merseysiders are scheduled to play Newcastle United in the league next after the international break.