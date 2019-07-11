Liverpool News: Divock Origi signs new contract at Anfield

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Champions League winner Divock Origi has ended months of speculation over his future by extending his contract with Liverpool.

The Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was reluctant to let Origi leave this summer even if the Belgian didn't sign an extension, despite the fact he could have moved on a free transfer next year.

In case you didn't know...

The 24-year-old began his career at Lille and scored 6 goals in 40 appearances for the French side. Origi signed for Liverpool in 2014 on a five-year contract but spent the rest of the season on loan at his former club. He later joined VfL Wolfsburg and scored 6 goals during his loan spell in the Bundesliga.

Origi returned to Anfield in time for the 2018-19 season but struggled to break into the starting XI. However, a string of sensational performances including two goals in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona and a match-winning strike in the final against Premier League rivals Tottenham led to the offer of a new contract.

The heart of the matter

Origi is close with the club's hierarchy who have insisted that the striker could make valuable contributions again in the future. Former England international Daniel Sturridge has already left the club, and Origi is considered a vital part of Klopp's plans to add to the Anfield trophy cabinet.

“I’m very happy to be able to sign this contract, and it gives you a boost at the beginning of the season, as well as the end of the season last year. So I’m very happy,” Origi told club reporters.

“I always felt comfortable here. I made steps during my career. I say that I became a man here at this club, I signed when I was 19. When we had to make the decision, I just wanted to speak with the club first, and my entourage, but the feeling was always that I wanted to stay and extend my contract.”

What's next?

The Belgian international returned to Melwood on Monday and is expected to start for the Reds against Tranmere Rovers in a pre-season friendly later today. Origi is eager to seize the opportunity to make a statement while first-choice strikers Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah are away on international duty.