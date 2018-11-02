Liverpool news: Documentary on Liverpool legend coming soon, Reds star to be offered a new contract and more - 2nd November 2018

Amazon Prime will stream a biopic on Steven Gerrard soon

#1 Amazon Prime to release a biopic on Steven Gerrard

The popular online streaming website, Amazon Prime, will release a biopic on former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard. The documentary will be initially broadcast to cinemas in the UK via satellite before it will be made available globally on Prime video.

The documentary titled ‘Make Us Dream’ is produced by James Gay-Rees who also produced the famous documentary ‘Senna’ which is based on the late Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna and also the documentary ‘Amy’ based on the life and death of British singer Amy Winehouse.

Earlier this year, Amazon Prime also released a series All or Nothing: Manchester City focusing on City’s record-breaking title triumph in 2017/18.

Steve Gerrard Gerrard, he'll pass the ball 40 yards. He’s big and he’s… coming to #PrimeVideo.



Make Us Dream, the biopic about Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/PijPpXWXzX — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) November 1, 2018

#2 Reds not interested in Aaron Ramsey

Liverpool was linked with a move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey next summer after his current contract expires. However, according to Sky Sports, the Reds are not interested in signing the 27-year-old.

The Welshman will be available on a free transfer but he may not get the playing time he craves for at Anfield with Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, James Milner, Fabinho, Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain already on the club roster.

#3 Liverpool keeping tabs on Spurs and PSG target Abdoulaye Doucoure

Earlier this year, Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure stated that it would be a dream to play at Anfield.

"Liverpool is a club that needs no introduction, I was impatient to play there at Anfield, I wanted to feel the atmosphere. For me, it would be a dream to play in a club like this."

The 25-year-old has impressed for Watford after joining them in 2016 and he has been linked with a move to Spurs as a replacement for Victor Wanyama. Although Spurs may attempt to sign the Frenchman in January, Liverpool and PSG are keeping a close eye on the player according to the Metro.

#4 Joe Gomez to be offered a new bumper contract

Joe Gomez has been one of Liverpool’s most influential players this season and the 21-year-old’s incredible progress in the last 12 months is set to be rewarded with a new contract.

Gomez is considered the future of England and Liverpool, and he has three years left on his current contract. Despite this, Jurgen Klopp wants to ensure that Gomez is getting the recognition he deserves. According to the Metro, negotiations are ongoing and the player could put pen to paper on a new contract in the coming weeks.