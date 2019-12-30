Liverpool News: Former Reds legend Daniel Agger lashes out at use of VAR, brands it a 'disaster'

Sai Teja FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Daniel Agger in action for Liverpool

Despite Liverpool needing a timely intervention from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to register a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend, former Reds legend Daniel Agger took to Twitter to express his frustration over the newly-introduced technology.

VAR has been scrutinised a fair bit in recent times after many decisions going down poorly with various clubs' supporters. Wolves were the fourth club in the span of one gameweek to have a goal ruled out for offside by the slightest of margins.

Agger, who represented the Anfield outfit 175 times in the Premier League, tweeted after the game with his opinion on VAR accompanied by a picture of the former Danish international kicking former Manchester United legend Robin van Persie.

"I have been fortunate enough to play the lovely game of football without VAR," the former Liverpool defender said.

"What it has become is [in] my opinion a disaster. Even though it helped my team today.

"Just play the f***ing game!"

I have been fortunate enough to play the lovely game of football without VAR.

what it has become is after my opinion a disaster.

(Even though it helped my team today)

Just play the f...... game!⚽️#var pic.twitter.com/H74D0Qd3RB — Daniel Agger (@DanielAgger) December 29, 2019

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were given the lead by Sadio Mane, shortly after which Wolves' Portuguese prodigy Pedro Neto seemingly equalised for Nuno Espirito Santo's side. However, the goal was then disallowed by VAR, ensuring that the Reds end their year on a high. The Champions League winners are now unbeaten in 50 league appearances at Anfield.