Liverpool news: "He deserves all the accolades because of what he did last year" - Ray Clemence praises Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker is considered as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

What's the story?

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Ray Clemence praised Alisson Becker and said that the Brazillian deserves all the accolades because of what he did last year.

In case you didn't know...

Alisson has been performing brilliantly since joining Liverpool from AS Roma last summer and he won the Premier League Golden Glove during his debut season at Anfield, after collecting 21 clean sheets in 38 league games.

The Brazillian international also played a key role in the Reds' Champions League triumph last campaign and was included in the Team of the Season for his exploits.

The 26-year old is in great form for Brazil in the Copa America as well and is yet to concede a goal in the Selecao's run to the final of the tournament.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Ray Clemence has sung the praises of Liverpool's goalkeeper and said that he deserves all the accolades coming his way.

He said:

“He deserves all the accolades because of what he did last year.

“I’ve not met him yet, hopefully I will at some stage, but he seems a very level-headed goalkeeper, not over-confident, but he’s got a good balance.

“He never seems to get flustered, the great goalkeepers always look in control of every situation. He has that ability to make saves other goalkeepers can’t make. But the great goalkeepers make the saves when the game’s tight, to keep them in it.”

Advertisement

The 70-year-old went on to state that Alisson has to perform consistently for the next 5-10 years to be considered a legend.

“He’s proved this year he’s a great goalkeeper. Truly great ones, the legends, continue to do that for the next five, 10 years.

“The word legend is thrown out without thinking, some of the players I was lucky to play with did it for six, seven, eight, 10 years – and that’s why they are so revered at Liverpool.

“But he’s had a great start. With foreign players, it’s partly down to how long they and their families want to stay at a club. Hopefully yes, but only they can make that call.”

What's next?

Alisson's Brazil will face Peru in the final of the Copa America on July 8 and the Liverpool shot-stopper will hope to put in a stellar performance and help his country with the showpiece tournament.