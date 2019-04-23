Liverpool News: "He has the best attitude I've ever seen"- Milner impressed by fringe player

Simon Mignolet has featured sparingly for The Reds this season

What's The Story?

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has stated that he admires fellow club mate Simon Mignolet’s professionalism and attitude towards training, despite the lack of first-team football.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool outfit are in the hunt for the club's first Premier League title in the past 29 years, and are pushing rivals Manchester City right until the end of the season.

The Reds are also in the semi-finals of the Champions League and working extremely well as a unit, but one player who has been crucial towards Liverpool’s success going unnoticed is Belgian keeper Simon Mignolet.

The Heart Of The Matter

Mignolet has had his game time reduce drastically ever since Liverpool signed Alisson Becker in the last summer transfer window from AS Roma. The 31-year-old has started just two games this season in both the domestic Cup competitions, but has still had a major impact on the rest of the Liverpool squad.

According to veteran English midfielder James Milner, Mignolet is the man who has gone unnoticed in this season’s incredible run despite not playing as much as he would have liked.

The 33-year-old Milner had only praise for Mignolet as he spoke to the official club website and said the shot-stopper has the best attitude at the club:

“[We have] quality players throughout and some who aren’t even traveling sometimes. Someone who hasn’t been spoken about much this season - Simon Mignolet. It’s incredible how he is around the training ground, he has the best attitude I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Milner went on to explain how Mignolet’s presence in training and in the dressing room has an uplifting impact of the rest of the squad:

“Every single day, he pushes himself and pushes Ali and the boys to improve. Nobody will ever speak about him in the press because he’s not on the field, but he’s been so important for us this season. That’s exactly what you need, great characters. Even if you’re not playing as much as you would like, the characters in the dressing room are still standing up.”

What's Next?

Liverpool will be hoping that they end this season with at least one title, either the Premier League or the Champions League, as it could be Milner's last season for the club. Either way, the Merseyside giants will need all of the encouragement they need, including the presence of Simon Mignolet from the touchline.