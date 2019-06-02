Liverpool News: "I am just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true", says Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a vital role in Liverpool's Champions League success

Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold said that his dream of winning the Champions League has just come true.

NEW: Trent Alexander-Arnold is “a normal lad from Liverpool whose dreams just came true” https://t.co/0eb9saPZGF — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) June 1, 2019

Liverpool have won their 6th Champions League trophy as they have beaten Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in the final of the competition this season. The Reds are now the third most successful team in the history of the tournament, behind Real Madrid(13 titles) and AC Milan(seven titles).

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds from the spot during the second minute before substitute Divock Origi secured victory with a low shot from inside the area in the 88th minute of the game.

The Merseysiders have won their first trophy under Jurgen Klopp, who took charge at the club in October 2015. The German also led the English team to two European finals in the last three seasons, but they end up on the losing side in those occasions.

Speaking after Liverpool's Champions League win against Tottenham Hotspur, Trent Alexander-Arnold has said that his childhood dream has just come true:

“It’s hard to even put into words what’s just happened, and the celebrations that are going to happen tonight.

“The season we’ve had, I think we deserve it more than any other team, and the run that we’ve had, we beat everyone in our path.

“We’ve done something special again tonight, an early goal and a late goal has finished them off.

“We’ve probably been dominated through the main part of the game, but we showed we’re a world-class side and we can win anyway.

“When we look back tonight we’re not going to think it was a sluggish game, we’re going to think ‘we’ve just won the European Cup’, and we’ve just done it for all these fans.”

When asked if the win was enough to make him a club legend, he said:

"It's hard to think of myself as a legend.

"I am just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true."

Trent Alexander-Arnold will now join England national team for the Nations Cup semi-final against Netherlands on June 7.