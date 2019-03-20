Liverpool news: 'I've been telling Sadio he has a great chance to win the Golden Boot', says former Liverpool striker

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Liverpool striker, John Aldridge, believes that Sadio Mane has a great chance of winning the Golden Boot this season.

In case you didn't know...

Sadio Mane has been in great goalscoring form at the moment and is playing a crucial role in the Reds success over the past few weeks.

The Senegalese international has scored 17 league goals thus far this season and is just one goal behind Sergio Aguero in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. Mohamed Salah is the another Liverpool player running for the award but the Egyptian has failed to score in his last five league games.

The Reds are currently at the top of the Premier League table, two points ahead of Manchester City. The Reds are chasing their first league title since 1990 and Sadio Mane's form will play a key role in their success.

The heart of the matter

Writing for Liverpool Echo, former Liverpool striker, John Aldridge believes that Sadio Mane has what it takes to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

He said:

"Every time I've seen Sadio Mane over the past six weeks I keep saying to him: “Golden Boot, Golden Boot” because I know he's got it in his locker to do it.

He's very shy and always replies to me: “No, no, no” but all of a sudden he's got a chance.

If either Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero slip up, he or Mo Salah both have an opportunity."

He further elaborated:

"For me as a centre-forward, I believe that winning the Golden Boot is a very prestigious honour.

It's a fantastic achievement for any player to be top scorer in their division but to do it in the Premier League is extra special.

Sadio has now got himself into a situation in which he's got an outside chance of getting it – although I don't think it's got anything to do with me telling him."

What's next?

Sadio Mane guided Liverpool to victory against Fulham last weekend and he will be looking forward to building on that when the Reds play Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on March 30.

