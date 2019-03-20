×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: 'I've been telling Sadio he has a great chance to win the Golden Boot', says former Liverpool striker

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
113   //    20 Mar 2019, 10:00 IST

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Liverpool striker, John Aldridge, believes that Sadio Mane has a great chance of winning the Golden Boot this season.

In case you didn't know...

Sadio Mane has been in great goalscoring form at the moment and is playing a crucial role in the Reds success over the past few weeks.

The Senegalese international has scored 17 league goals thus far this season and is just one goal behind Sergio Aguero in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. Mohamed Salah is the another Liverpool player running for the award but the Egyptian has failed to score in his last five league games.

The Reds are currently at the top of the Premier League table, two points ahead of Manchester City. The Reds are chasing their first league title since 1990 and Sadio Mane's form will play a key role in their success.

The heart of the matter

Writing for Liverpool Echo, former Liverpool striker, John Aldridge believes that Sadio Mane has what it takes to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

He said:

"Every time I've seen Sadio Mane over the past six weeks I keep saying to him: “Golden Boot, Golden Boot” because I know he's got it in his locker to do it.
He's very shy and always replies to me: “No, no, no” but all of a sudden he's got a chance.
If either Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero slip up, he or Mo Salah both have an opportunity."
Advertisement

He further elaborated:

"For me as a centre-forward, I believe that winning the Golden Boot is a very prestigious honour.
It's a fantastic achievement for any player to be top scorer in their division but to do it in the Premier League is extra special.
Sadio has now got himself into a situation in which he's got an outside chance of getting it – although I don't think it's got anything to do with me telling him."

What's next?

Sadio Mane guided Liverpool to victory against Fulham last weekend and he will be looking forward to building on that when the Reds play Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on March 30.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Sadio Mane
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Premier League 18-19: Predicting the Golden Boot race
RELATED STORY
Sadio Mane creates Premier League history in Liverpool's 2-1 win against Fulham
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Xherdan Shaqiri hits back at Gary Neville, Sadio Mane confident about Naby Keita and much more
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Mo Salah could leave Liverpool if they fail to win the title, claims former Reds striker
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Reds linked with Serie A youngster, Liverpool star on the prospect of facing another English team in the Champions League and more: March 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot - February 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot: December 2018
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot: March 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 1 - 0 Everton: 5 hits and flops | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Burnley: A statistical look ahead of the lunchtime kickoff | Premier League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us