Liverpool news: "I was lucky enough to train with Carragher and Gerrard," says Conor Coady

Conor Coady is a product of Liverpool's youth academy.

What's the story?

Former Liverpool player Conor Coady shared his memories as a Liverpool youth academy player. The Englishman considers himself lucky enough to have trained with Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher during his time at Anfield.

In case you didn't know...

Conor Coady joined Liverpool's youth academy as a 12-year old in 2005 and he went on to make his senior debut for the club during the 2012-13 season. However, he failed to establish himself in the Reds' first team and played just one Premier League game before moving to Huddersfield Town in 2014.

The 26-year old impressed during his time at the Kirklees Stadium, which earned him a move to Wolverhampton Wanders. He has played 160 league games since making the switch, scoring one goal. Coady was appointed as the Wolves' captain during the 2017-18 season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Wolves TV, Conor Coady said that Liverpool played a massive role in his development.

He said:

"They’re great memories, not just as a footballer but as a person growing up – it sounds daft, but to come away from Liverpool to play the first-team football I needed.

"It’s a fantastic place, a huge football club and they helped me a lot. I’m grateful for coming through there.

"I was lucky enough to train with Carragher and Gerrard, and watch what they did on a daily basis – they never missed a session. I’d look how Carragher played, how he spoke and he was big to follow.

"They’d say when you could improve which was big, not just for me but for the likes of Jon Flanagan and Raheem Sterling coming through at the time. We had a fantastic youth team but not many broke through which shows how hard it was."

The 26-year-old also revealed why he left Liverpool:

"I went back(after a loan spell at Sheffield United) to Liverpool and it was going to be tough, I had the likes of Gerrard, Lucas and Henderson in front of me.

"I realised where I was and how hard it was going to be to play for Liverpool, but I didn’t want to go back to under-23 football. Brendan Rodgers was really good, he and Liverpool helped me pick a club which would improve me.

"Huddersfield were brilliant for me, they’re filled with great people and since I left they’ve gone on to do fantastic. To go there for a year, before Wolves, was great for me and was a huge help."

What's next?

