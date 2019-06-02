×
Liverpool News: Italy legend critical of Divock Origi's performance in the Champions League final

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
717   //    02 Jun 2019, 19:39 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Former AC Milan and Juventus star Andrea Pirlo has slammed Liverpool forward Divock Origi for his attitude, despite the Belgian scoring in the Champions League final last night.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool were crowned the European champions for the sixth time in their history after defeating Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds in the second minute of the game through a penalty. However, Alisson Becker had to stand his ground for the majority of the match to keep Liverpool's slender lead intact until Origi, who came on as a second half substitute for Roberto Firminho, sealed the deal for Jurgen Klopp's men with a neat finish in the 87th minute.

The heart of the matter

Talking as a pundit on Sky Sports Italia, two-time Champions League winner Pirlo said:

"Divock Origi was awful.
"He came on in such an important game with that attitude. Unworthy of a Champions League final.
"If he hadn’t scored, they should’ve given him a kicking."

Former England boss Fabio Capello, who was working alongside Pirlo for the match, agreed with the comments.

On the other hand, Origi, who inspired Liverpool's comeback against FC Barcelona in the semi-finals and sealed the win in Madrid said:

"It’s very emotional, it’s something you work so hard for.
'It’s special for the club, the team, the staff, the players, everyone. The more you grow up you know life is not always easy but you have to keep fighting in difficult moments.
"I’ve been getting more and more playing time to help the team and eventually that’s what I tried to do. ‘Whenever I start or come in I try to shine my light and believe in myself, today again I’m happy that I could help the team win this game."

What's next?

Last night's Champions League triumph was Klopp's first trophy as a Liverpool boss.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Andrea Pirlo Divock Origi Jurgen Klopp Premier League Teams Champions League Final
