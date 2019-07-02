Liverpool news: James Milner heaps praise on Andy Robertson

James Milner and Andy Robertson played a crucial role in Liverpool's European triumph.

What's the story?

Liverpool midfielder, James Milner praised team-mate, Andy Robertson. According to the Englishman, Robertson's traits on and off the pitch makes him an indispensable asset for the club.

In case you didn't know...

Arguably the best left-back in the Premier League, Robertson has been in a great form since moving to Liverpool for £10 million from Hull City in the summer transfer window of 2017. The Scottish international played 58 league games for the Reds thus far, scoring one goal.

The 25-year-old defender assisted 11 goals in the Premier League last season, which earned him a place in the PFA Team of the Year. Robertson also assisted 2 goals in the UEFA Champions League, helping his club to get crowned as the Champions of Europe after 14 years.

On the other hand, James Milner joined Liverpool on a Bosman deal in 2015 and played 127 Premier League games for the club so far.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Journalists, James Milner has sung the praises of his team-mate, Andy Robertson. He said:

"I think how good Robbo has been since he's been at the club has been incredible really.

"The fans love him. I think it started with that 90-yard press of Man City – he pressed everyone in their team I think, went to the 'keeper and then did them all again!

He further elaborated:

"He's got great quality and [is a] good defender. He's good around the dressing room as well, he's good craic.

"That's the one thing we've got as a team, we've got a great team spirit. You need lads like Robbo.

"As good as he is on the field, he's brilliant in the dressing room as well."

What's next?

Liverpool will commence their preparations for the next season with a friendly against Tranmere Rovers on July 12.