×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: James Milner heaps praise on Andy Robertson

Uday Partap Singh
ANALYST
News
34   //    02 Jul 2019, 17:04 IST

James Milner and Andy Robertson played a crucial role in Liverpool's European triumph.
James Milner and Andy Robertson played a crucial role in Liverpool's European triumph.

What's the story?

Liverpool midfielder, James Milner praised team-mate, Andy Robertson. According to the Englishman, Robertson's traits on and off the pitch makes him an indispensable asset for the club.

In case you didn't know...

Arguably the best left-back in the Premier League, Robertson has been in a great form since moving to Liverpool for £10 million from Hull City in the summer transfer window of 2017. The Scottish international played 58 league games for the Reds thus far, scoring one goal.

The 25-year-old defender assisted 11 goals in the Premier League last season, which earned him a place in the PFA Team of the Year. Robertson also assisted 2 goals in the UEFA Champions League, helping his club to get crowned as the Champions of Europe after 14 years.

On the other hand, James Milner joined Liverpool on a Bosman deal in 2015 and played 127 Premier League games for the club so far.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Journalists, James Milner has sung the praises of his team-mate, Andy Robertson. He said:

"I think how good Robbo has been since he's been at the club has been incredible really.
"The fans love him. I think it started with that 90-yard press of Man City – he pressed everyone in their team I think, went to the 'keeper and then did them all again!

He further elaborated:

"He's got great quality and [is a] good defender. He's good around the dressing room as well, he's good craic.
Advertisement
"That's the one thing we've got as a team, we've got a great team spirit. You need lads like Robbo.
"As good as he is on the field, he's brilliant in the dressing room as well."

What's next?

Liverpool will commence their preparations for the next season with a friendly against Tranmere Rovers on July 12.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football James Milner Andrew Robertson
Advertisement
Liverpool news: Stephen Warnock explains why Andy Robertson is one of the best full-backs in the world
RELATED STORY
3 dream replacements for James Milner at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
James Milner – The most underrated English footballer
RELATED STORY
From Celtic reject to Scotland's Skipper: The Prominent rise of Andy Robertson
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: "He has the best attitude I've ever seen"- Milner impressed by fringe player
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: James Milner reveals that he will be supporting Manchester United for the first time in his life
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 free transfers in Liverpool history
RELATED STORY
Liverpool here to stay – Robertson warns Man City
RELATED STORY
Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson names the best player he has faced in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Milner: Liverpool deserve a trophy
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us