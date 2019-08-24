×
Liverpool news: Jamie Carragher says Sadio Mane is Jurgen Klopp's most important signing as Reds manager

Uday Partap Singh
ANALYST
News
24 Aug 2019, 03:25 IST

Sadio Mane is Jurgen Klopp's best signing at Liverpool, according to Jamie Carragher
Sadio Mane is Jurgen Klopp's best signing at Liverpool, according to Jamie Carragher

What's the story?

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has stated that Sadio Mane is the most important signing made by Jurgen Klopp during the German's time at the club.

Carragher also opined that the Senegal international is the club's best winger since John Barnes.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool have witnessed a stunning upturn in fortunes ever since Jurgen Klopp took over the reins. Most of their success can be attributed to the brilliant coaching methods of the German and the signings he's made during his time at the club.

The former Dortmund manager spent a staggering £395 million after taking charge at Anfield, shelling out £75 million on Virgil van Dijk, £67 million on Alisson and £52.8 million on Naby Keita among others.

The heart of the matter

Former England international Jamie Carragher believes that Sadio Mane is Klopp's shrewdest signing since his arrival back in October 2015. In his column for The Telegraph, Carragher wrote:

"You could make a strong case obviously for Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk or Alisson following the incremental improvement that has coincided with each of their arrivals. But I still maintain that the correct answer to this particular question is Sadio Mane."

The 41-year-old also admitted that Mane is the club's best winger since John Barnes.

"As left-sided attackers I would rate Mane, Raheem Sterling and Eden Hazard as currently the best, especially now that Ronaldo has become more of a striker and the struggles of Neymar since the World Cup.
"I also think that Mane is Liverpool's first genuinely world-class winger since John Barnes and the club's best wide left player for almost 30 years."

What's next?

Mane has been in brilliant form recently and will be looking to continue in the same vein when the Reds face Arsenal in their Premier League fixture at Anfield later today.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Jamie Carragher Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp
