Liverpool news: Jamie Redknapp warns his former side about Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos impressed on his full Premier League debut against Burnley last week

What's the story?

Former Liverpool midfielder, Jamie Redknapp warned his former side about the threat of Dani Ceballos ahead of their Premier League meeting against Arsenal this weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to go up against each other in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds have done overwhelmingly well against the Gunners in the last few seasons, with their last league defeat against them coming way back in April 2015. The Merseysiders thrashed the Londoners 5-1 at Anfield last campaign, while playing a 1-1 draw at The Emirates.

However, Unai Emery has made several impressive signings during the summer transfer window, including Dani Ceballos, who joined the Gunners on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

The Spaniard impressed on his full Premier League debut for the club last week, assisting both of his Gunners' goals in their 2-1 victory against Burnley.

The heart of the matter

Former Liverpool player, Jamie Redknapp insisted that the Reds must stop Arsenal's new boy Dani Ceballos this weekend. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said:

“What a performance from Dani Ceballos on his full Premier League debut.

"Arsenal must already be tempted to ask Real Madrid how much it would cost to sign their loanee on a permanent deal.

“Jurgen Klopp will watch back Arsenal’s win over Burnley and note they need to stop Ceballos at Anfield next week.

“That will be a great test of the 23-year-old’s ability.”

Jamie Redknapp is regarded as one of the best Liverpool midfielders of the Premier League era, and he played 308 games for the Reds between 1991 and 2002.

What's next?

Liverpool will be aiming to continue from where they left off last week and gain early momentum in what is expected to be another enthralling Premier League title race.

The match between the Reds and the Gunners will kick off at 10 PM (IST) on Saturday, 24th August 2019.