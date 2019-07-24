Liverpool news: Jordan Henderson reveals he wanted James Milner and Jurgen Klopp to lift the Champions League trophy

Jordan Henderson lifting Champions League trophy

What's the story?

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed that he requested James Milner and Jurgen Klopp to lift the Champions League trophy at the podium with him last month. According to the Reds skipper, remembering the team's collective effort means more to him than anything else.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool lifted their sixth Champions League trophy after beating Tottenham Hotspur by 2-0 in the final of the competition last month. It was the Reds' first trophy under Jurgen Klopp, who took charge at the club in October 2015.

The German manager has also led the Merseysiders to three major cup finals before the Champions League triumph but unfortunately, ended up on the losing side on all the occasions.

On the other hand, James Milner joined Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer transfer window of 2015 and he has been a vital part of the team since then. The Englishman has played 127 league games for the club thus far, scoring 17 goals in the process.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the journalists, Henderson claimed that Milner and Klopp declined his request to lift the Champions League trophy at the podium.

He said:

"That night was not about me lifting the trophy. I felt me, Millie and the gaffer should have lifted it together."

"It was not about me standing at the front lifting the trophy, it was more about the team. When I look back and see the faces of the lads, that’s what means more to me."

He added:

"I asked Millie and the gaffer because I felt as though Millie is a big part of the squad. I know I wear the armband when I play but he wore it a lot that time as well when I haven't been playing.

"He is a big part of the dressing room. He is the most experienced player and won a lot of trophies. I feel as though without him it would have been different. And what we did that night wouldn't have been possible without the manager, and I felt as though he deserved to do that. But he said no."

Henderson was appointed as the Liverpool captain by Brendan Rodgers in 2015, and the Englishman has led the team on more than 100 occasions in all competitions since then.

What's next?

Liverpool play Sporting CP in a pre-season friendly at the Yankee Stadium in the USA, on July 25.