Liverpool news: Jose Mourinho praises Jurgen Klopp after Reds' 4-0 win against Barcelona

Jurgen Klopp guided his team to the final of the Champions League for the second successive year

What's the news?

Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho was full of praise for Jurgen Klopp after the German manager guided his team to a remarkable comeback against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

After a disappointing 3-0 loss in the first leg of UEFA Champions League semi-final tie against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, Liverpool pulled off a stunning 4-0 (4-3 aggregate) victory in the second leg at Anfield, qualifying for the finals of Europe's elite competition for the second successive year.

The Reds have been performing brilliantly under Jurgen Klopp this season and are currently second in the Premier League table, one point behind leaders Manchester City. The Merseysiders have lost just one league game all season and are chasing their first league title since 1990.

The heart of the matter

Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho sends message to Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's outstanding comeback against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Jose Mourinho's message to Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool stun Barcelonahttps://t.co/wfDW8We7lr pic.twitter.com/PUEyRn4fP9 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 8, 2019

He said,

"This is about him. This is a reflection of his personality, don't give up, his fighting spirit.

"Everything I think today is about Jurgen's mentality."

Jurgen Klopp also reacted after his team's stunning comeback against the Spanish giants.

The German manager said,

"The boys are f****** giants - it's believable. If you have to fine me, fine me. I'm not native so I don't have better words for it."

What's next?

Liverpool will next host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield for the final game of the Premier League season on May 12.

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United in December 2018 and he has been working as a football pundit since then.