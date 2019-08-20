Liverpool News: Jurgen Klopp addresses questions about his future

Southampton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp was named SportBild manager of his season for his exploits with Liverpool last season, where the Reds amassed 97 points in the Premier League and were crowned Champions of Europe for the sixth time in their history.

Upon accepting his award, the German addressed questions about his future and refused to give much away.

Klopp has a contract with Liverpool till the summer of 2022 and although it has been reported that the Merseyside giants are more than willing to extend his stay at the club, they will not stand in his way if he decides to take a break from the game.

After the Reds parted company with Brendan Rodgers in October 2015, Klopp was appointed at the helm of the club and the 52-year-old has won the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup in his time at the club.

"I hope to continue like this, but within two, three years I don't know what may happen. Maybe I'll retire. That doesn't mean it'll happen, but if it does, don't be surprised."

The German was on a sabbatical when Liverpool had put forward their offer for him and although the club's sales pitch seemed too hard to turn down, Klopp declared his intention to take a break from managerial duties after his stint with Liverpool.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo in April 2018, Klopp signaled his intention to spend time away from the game and his recent comments echoes what he said last year.

“It's possible that I will end my career a lot earlier than coaches usually do. It's very intense. I don't want to die on the coaching bench. After Liverpool I will for sure do a one-year break. That's a clear agreement with my family.”

Klopp is widely regarded as one of the most exciting managers of the modern era and it remains to be seen if he extends his stay with Liverpool beyond his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2022.