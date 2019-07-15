×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp explains Adam Lallana's new 'Jorginho' role

Uday Partap Singh
ANALYST
News
100   //    15 Jul 2019, 12:22 IST

Adam Lallana has struggled with injuries throughout his Liverpool career.
Adam Lallana has struggled with injuries throughout his Liverpool career.

What's the story?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained Adam Lallana's new role at the club. The Englishman played as a deep lying midfielder in the Reds' first two warm-up games against Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City respectively.

In case you didn't know...

Adam Lallana has struggled with injuries throughout his Liverpool career and the Englishman has failed to make the sort of impact he would have liked since joining the Reds from Southampton in 2014.

The 31-year old has played 113 league games for the Merseysiders thus far, scoring 17 goals in the process.

Nevertheless, Lallana has looked sharp in the pre-season thus far, and will be looking forward to playing a vital role for the team next season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to journalists, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explained Adam Lallana's new role at the club.

He said:

“Adam is the kind of player he can play that and he enjoys this 'Jorginho' role – I hope (former Chelsea boss) Maurizio Sarri doesn't see the games or he will make an offer!.
“It is about getting Adam rhythm, bringing him in early and doing things he is naturally good at: small spaces, passing the ball, and then from time-to-time offering the runs in behind as well and together with Milly that is possible.
“For us it is another option.”
Advertisement

The German manager also said that the former Southampton man needs luck with injuries.

“He needs a bit of luck, like we all do in life.
“We have to come through without injuries, that would be cool, and then we have a couple of new players, I would say, this season.”

What's next?

Liverpool will play Borrusia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly at the Notre Dame Stadium in America on July 20. Lallana will look to resuscitate his Anfield career, and the position change could work wonders for him and his manager.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Adam Lallana Jurgen Klopp
Advertisement
Liverpool News: Jurgen Klopp says the club has planned an 'important' role for young Rhian Brewster 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp looking for a left-back
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 3 players Jurgen Klopp has to sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp at the Kop: How Liverpool have shaped up under the German
RELATED STORY
How Jurgen Klopp has improved Liverpool FC
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Oxlade-Chamberlain like a new signing for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 5 tactics from Jurgen Klopp that won Liverpool the game
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Ray Clemence urges Jurgen Klopp to spend in the transfer window
RELATED STORY
A Liverpool fan's open letter to Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp gives an update on his future with the Reds
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us