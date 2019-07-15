Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp explains Adam Lallana's new 'Jorginho' role

What's the story?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained Adam Lallana's new role at the club. The Englishman played as a deep lying midfielder in the Reds' first two warm-up games against Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City respectively.

In case you didn't know...

Adam Lallana has struggled with injuries throughout his Liverpool career and the Englishman has failed to make the sort of impact he would have liked since joining the Reds from Southampton in 2014.

The 31-year old has played 113 league games for the Merseysiders thus far, scoring 17 goals in the process.

Nevertheless, Lallana has looked sharp in the pre-season thus far, and will be looking forward to playing a vital role for the team next season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to journalists, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explained Adam Lallana's new role at the club.

He said:

“Adam is the kind of player he can play that and he enjoys this 'Jorginho' role – I hope (former Chelsea boss) Maurizio Sarri doesn't see the games or he will make an offer!.

“It is about getting Adam rhythm, bringing him in early and doing things he is naturally good at: small spaces, passing the ball, and then from time-to-time offering the runs in behind as well and together with Milly that is possible.

“For us it is another option.”

The German manager also said that the former Southampton man needs luck with injuries.

“He needs a bit of luck, like we all do in life.

“We have to come through without injuries, that would be cool, and then we have a couple of new players, I would say, this season.”

What's next?

Liverpool will play Borrusia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly at the Notre Dame Stadium in America on July 20. Lallana will look to resuscitate his Anfield career, and the position change could work wonders for him and his manager.