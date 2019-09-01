Liverpool News: Jurgen Klopp explains Sadio Mane's anger towards Salah and his outburst after substitution during Burnley win

Burnley FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has explained Sadio Mane's perceived anger towards Mohamed Salah and the Senegalese forward's emotional outburst after he was substituted in their 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday evening.

The German claimed that himself and Mane spoke about the same, and that everything is fine within the team.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool established a historic 3-0 win at Turf Moor as goals from Mane, Roberto Firmino and an unfortunate own-goal from Chris Wood helped the Reds maintain their perfect start to the new campaign.

Mane, who shared the Premier League Golden Boot last season with Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, caught the attention as he was seen being atypically furious after being taken off in the 85th minute of the game.

The Senegal international appeared to be making an animated gesture on his way to the bench. He was also seemingly annoyed at his teammate Salah's decision a few moments earlier to not slide a simple pass to him - a move that could have increased Liverpool's lead.

The likes of James Milner, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Firmino tried to calm him down as he confronted the club's head of fitness and conditioning, Andreas Kornmayer.

The heart of the matter

Klopp has addressed Mane's outburst after the game, saying (via ESPN), "He was upset, that was obvious. Sadio cannot hide his emotions and I like that. It's all sorted."

"We spoke about it and everything is fine. We are individuals, we are emotional. It was a situation in the game he wasn't happy about -- that's completely fine."

"Would he do it in exactly the same manner again? Probably not, but it happens. Nothing happened, he didn't say any wrong words."

"Of course, I can understand that it's a little story. Thank God we are now away for a week, so if you write something about it, we will not read it anyway. And after a week, nobody can remember anymore, so it's a really cool moment to do it. But it is all good really, all fine."

What's next?

Liverpool are next scheduled to face-off against Newcastle United after the international break, on September 14.