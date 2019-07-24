Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool transfer updates

Jurgen Klopp recently talked about Liverpool's transfer activity

Liverpool haven't made any eye-catching signing this summer. With the English transfer window is set to close on 8th August, the Reds' manager, Jurgen Klopp, is hoping to make at least one signing in what remains of the off-season.

While European heavyweights like Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United have splashed the cash, Liverpool have been rather reserved in the market.

Although Nicolas Pepe had been constantly linked with a move to Anfield, a deal did not materialise for the Ivorian, with reports suggesting that Manchester United are now in pole position to land his signature.

Speaking to Liverpool Echo, Jurgen Klopp addressed the situation regarding the club's transfer business.

“We are still looking, but it will not be the (biggest) transfer window of LFC. It just will be a transfer window. We will see what we do, and if we haven't done anything by the end it will be for different reasons. It's about using this team. In the transfer window, you have to build a team that you think you want to go into the season with. But I have that team already."

The German further added, “If we can bring somebody else in that makes it even better, we will see. But if not, this team is already there. And again we will have to find solutions at different moments.”

Jurgen ended the interview by taking a dig at the Manchester clubs. He said that it was not easy to improve the team with reasonable money, opining that with crazy money, that particular task was a lot easier.

He concluded by saying that Liverpool aren't a club that does the above and despite being really wealthy, it can't match what some of the other clubs are doing [in the transfer market] at present.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool actually make any signings before now and the end of the transfer window. As for their pre-season friendlies, their next game is scheduled to take place on the 25th of July at the Yankee Stadium, where they take on Sporting CP.